Quake death toll rises to 50,339

HATAY

Death toll rises to 50,339 in the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes in the country’s south, as nearly 13,000 truckloads of debris are being carried every day in the quake-hit province of Hatay, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has stated.

The number of deaths is updated at long intervals due to the fact that identification of bodies takes time, Soylu stated during a helicopter flight he made to examine the recent condition of Hatay.

Stating that the work to identify 1,120 people who lost their lives in the earthquake is ongoing, Soylu added that forensic medicine, the prosecutor’s offices and the gendarmerie act in a coordinated manner to properly calculate the death toll.

“The death toll is determined by the prosecutor’s offices, the administrative determination of the Health Ministry, and for the rural areas, also village headmen and the gendarmerie. The General Directorate of Migration also identifies our Syrian brothers and sisters. All institutions are working here in cooperation,” Soylu explained.

Providing information regarding the reconstruction processes of the earthquake-hit cities, Soylu stated that the debris in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaraş, the epicenter of the 7.7 magnitude earthquake, was completely removed.

The minister underlined that the demolition of damaged buildings in other earthquake regions other than Hatay will be completed within 20-25 days.

He added that approximately 13,000 truckloads of debris are left in predetermined areas every day in Hatay.

Hatay had experienced the most devastating destruction in the earthquakes, as numerous historical, religious and cultural structures in the Antakya and İskenderun districts collapsed.

“Let no one be hopeless, Hatay is our heritage. Hatay will be a stronger city than before. The city will be revitalized in several areas from agriculture to economy,” Soylu expressed.