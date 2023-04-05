Quake death toll rises to 50,339

Quake death toll rises to 50,339

HATAY
Quake death toll rises to 50,339

Death toll rises to 50,339 in the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes in the country’s south, as nearly 13,000 truckloads of debris are being carried every day in the quake-hit province of Hatay, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has stated.

The number of deaths is updated at long intervals due to the fact that identification of bodies takes time, Soylu stated during a helicopter flight he made to examine the recent condition of Hatay.

Stating that the work to identify 1,120 people who lost their lives in the earthquake is ongoing, Soylu added that forensic medicine, the prosecutor’s offices and the gendarmerie act in a coordinated manner to properly calculate the death toll.

“The death toll is determined by the prosecutor’s offices, the administrative determination of the Health Ministry, and for the rural areas, also village headmen and the gendarmerie. The General Directorate of Migration also identifies our Syrian brothers and sisters. All institutions are working here in cooperation,” Soylu explained.

Providing information regarding the reconstruction processes of the earthquake-hit cities, Soylu stated that the debris in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaraş, the epicenter of the 7.7 magnitude earthquake, was completely removed.

The minister underlined that the demolition of damaged buildings in other earthquake regions other than Hatay will be completed within 20-25 days.

He added that approximately 13,000 truckloads of debris are left in predetermined areas every day in Hatay.

Hatay had experienced the most devastating destruction in the earthquakes, as numerous historical, religious and cultural structures in the Antakya and İskenderun districts collapsed.

“Let no one be hopeless, Hatay is our heritage. Hatay will be a stronger city than before. The city will be revitalized in several areas from agriculture to economy,” Soylu expressed.

Turkey, Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Quake death toll rises to 50,339

Quake death toll rises to 50,339
LATEST NEWS

  1. Quake death toll rises to 50,339

    Quake death toll rises to 50,339

  2. Good Party slams gov’t over economic management

    Good Party slams gov’t over economic management

  3. Türkiye expects solidarity of int'l actors in fight against terror: Erdoğan

    Türkiye expects solidarity of int'l actors in fight against terror: Erdoğan

  4. Türkiye condemns Israeli forces storm into al-Aqsa Mosque

    Türkiye condemns Israeli forces storm into al-Aqsa Mosque

  5. Relief, but some mixed feelings, as Finland joins NATO

    Relief, but some mixed feelings, as Finland joins NATO
Recommended
Good Party slams gov’t over economic management

Good Party slams gov’t over economic management
Türkiye expects solidarity of intl actors in fight against terror: Erdoğan

Türkiye expects solidarity of int'l actors in fight against terror: Erdoğan
Türkiye condemns Israeli forces storm into al-Aqsa Mosque

Türkiye condemns Israeli forces storm into al-Aqsa Mosque
Awareness campaign takes off to combat speeding

Awareness campaign takes off to combat speeding
‘Country not likely to experience agricultural drought’

‘Country not likely to experience agricultural drought’
Universities offering full scholarship to 18-year-old

Universities offering full scholarship to 18-year-old
WORLD Relief, but some mixed feelings, as Finland joins NATO

Relief, but some mixed feelings, as Finland joins NATO

The selling points of the charming bed-and-breakfast are its century-old buildings, its spacious rooms and its proximity to Russia, a short cross-country ski trip to the east.

ECONOMY Australia bans TikTok on government devices

Australia bans TikTok on government devices

Australia said yesterday it will ban TikTok on government devices, joining a growing list of Western nations cracking down on the Chinese-owned app due to national security fears.

SPORTS Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

Ten-man Beşiktaş came from one goal behind to beat Fenerbahçe 4-2 in an Istanbul derby on April 2 night to cut the gap with its rival in the Turkish Süper Lig.