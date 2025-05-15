QR codes installed at mosques in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

As part of the Digital Istanbul smart city project launched by the Istanbul Governor’s Office, information panels with QR codes have been installed at 597 historic mosques in the city in five different languages.

According to a statement by the governor’s office, the first stage of the Digital Istanbul project, launched in January, has been completed.

The content, available in Turkish, English, German, Russian and Arabic, provides both written and audio information about the historical, cultural and architectural features of the sites.

The second stage of the project will focus on 226 mausoleums in Istanbul that are officially classified as historical monuments.

The smart city initiative Digital Istanbul, implemented by the Istanbul Governor’s Office, offers digital guidance services to anyone interested in exploring the city’s cultural heritage. The project aims to ensure accurate, fast and accessible information about the historical, cultural and architectural features of Istanbul’s registered cultural assets.

The website www.dijitalistanbul.org, which contains detailed information about these historical sites, has been created for both domestic and international tourists to explore before their visits.

The QR code panels, placed at the entrances of the sites, are designed to be readable from a distance of up to 60 meters, providing visitors with easy access to information.