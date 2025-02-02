Foreign minister vows to prevent terrorism in Syria

DOHA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has vowed that Türkiye will not allow terrorism to gain ground amid a political shift in Syria.

The battle against terrorism remains a key issue in Syria following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad, Fidan said at a joint press conference with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in Doha on Feb. 2.

Before addressing reporters, the two diplomats discussed rebuilding efforts in Syria and the ceasefire process in Gaza.

"Everyone sees the positive aspects that strategic relations between the two countries contribute to the peace, prosperity and economy of the region," Fidan said. "We need to take this even further."

He noted that Türkiye and Qatar remain in close communication regarding their joint efforts to support the Syrian people.

Fidan said Türkiye is monitoring the Damascus government’s "efforts to address the issue of the YPG," which Ankara considers a terror group.

“We cannot tolerate terrorism gaining ground in Syria. Our hope is to solve the problem without bloodshed,” he said, reiterating his call for armed groups in the country to unite under a national army.

On Gaza, Fidan stressed Türkiye's commitment to maintaining an uninterrupted ceasefire.

"We see that there are difficulties in delivering aid to the region after the ceasefire. Israel needs to abandon its obstructive attitudes," he said. "As Türkiye, we are very sensitive about this issue."

A Turkish ship docked at Egypt's El Arish last week, delivering the first aid destined for Gaza through the port since a fragile ceasefire went into effect.

The ship was loaded with 871 tons of humanitarian aid, including 300 power generators, 20 portable toilets, 10,460 tents and 14,350 blankets, Turkish officials said.

A team from the Egyptian Red Crescent received the aid to make the necessary arrangements for its delivery to the Strip, according to a source at the port, 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of the Gaza Strip.