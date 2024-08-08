Qantas to slash payout to its ex-CEO Alan Joyce

MELBOURNE
Australian airline Qantas has said it will claw back millions of dollars of bonuses paid to ex-CEO Alan Joyce, citing poor performance and a series of damaging public scandals.

The carrier said its board had approved a 9.26 million Australian dollar ($6 million) reduction in the Irish-born executive's payout package.

Joyce took early retirement in late 2023 as the once-beloved airline faced sustained criticism over its service, soaring ticket prices and the treatment of staff.

It enraged once-loyal Australians by charging high ticket prices despite record profits and getting a multi-billion-dollar taxpayer-funded bailout during the pandemic.

It was also embroiled in a bruising "ghost flights" scandal that saw it pay a massive fine for continuing to sell seats on long-cancelled flights.

Qantas said it had made the decision taking into account the "challenges" facing the airline and "in recognition of the customer and brand impact of cumulative events".

The carrier was long seen as the "spirit of Australia" -- the nation's link to the rest of the world. Although not state-run, Qantas is seen as an integral part of the economy and vital to cohesion in a country where major cities are hundreds of kilometres apart.

Meanwhile, the carrier scrapped its non-stop Perth to London flight yesterday, saying the decision was taken as a "precaution" due to tensions in the Middle East.

The flight, usually a non-stop 17-and-a-half hour journey, will now refuel in Singapore, allowing it to carry a full load of passengers on a route that avoids contested air space.

