Qantas says profits up, strong travel demand ahead

Qantas says profits up, strong travel demand ahead

SYDNEY
Qantas says profits up, strong travel demand ahead

Qantas Airways said on Thursday it lifted annual net profit and saw a bright outlook for travel demand, days after it was fined for illegally firing staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia's dominant airline group said rising passenger numbers boosted its financial performance, and it saw further revenue growth in the six months ahead for Qantas and its budget subsidiary Jetstar.

"While we are pleased with the progress we are making, we remain focused on further improving our performance," chief executive Vanessa Hudson said.

"Continuing strong demand across all market segments, combined with our dual brand strategy, helped the Group grow earnings," she said in a statement.

Qantas said revenue climbed 8.6 percent to Aus$23.8 billion ($15.5 billion) in the 12 months to June 30, 2025 when compared to a year earlier.

Net profit surged 28.3 percent to Aus$1.6 billion.

Last week, an Australian court fined Qantas Aus$90 million for unlawfully laying off 1,800 ground staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline said that it had paid the full penalty.

Qantas said it expected unit revenue on domestic and international routes to rise by a few percent in the six months to Dec. 31, 2025.

The carrier said direct flights from Australia's east coast to London and New York, its so-called Project Sunrise, were "a step closer to reality."

The long-range Airbus A350-1000ULR aircraft for those flights were scheduled to enter final assembly in the coming months, with delivery expected in October 2026.

profits,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran faces snapback of sanctions over its nuclear program.

Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.

    Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.

  2. Israel's Gaza policies put entire Middle East into danger: Fidan

    Israel's Gaza policies put entire Middle East into danger: Fidan

  3. Speaker urges PKK to accelerate disarmament, dissolution

    Speaker urges PKK to accelerate disarmament, dissolution

  4. Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

    Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

  5. Israel army says Gaza City now 'a dangerous combat zone'

    Israel army says Gaza City now 'a dangerous combat zone'
Recommended
Unemployment rate declines to 8 percent last month

Unemployment rate declines to 8 percent last month
Economists forecast 3.9 percent growth for second quarter

Economists forecast 3.9 percent growth for second quarter
Climate shift cuts wheat yields amid changing rainfall patterns

Climate shift cuts wheat yields amid changing rainfall patterns
Electricity output hits record in July, majority from renewables

Electricity output hits record in July, majority from renewables
Türkiye’s steel output rises in July despite global decline

Türkiye’s steel output rises in July despite global decline
Fed governor calls for rate cut at next month’s policy meeting

Fed governor calls for rate cut at next month’s policy meeting
Brazil mulls reprisals for 50 pct Trump tariffs: govt sources

Brazil mulls reprisals for 50 pct Trump tariffs: gov't sources
WORLD Iran faces snapback of sanctions over its nuclear program.

Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.

France, Britain and Germany have initiated the process of triggering the “snapback mechanism ” that automatically reimposes all United Nations sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, saying Iran has willfully departed from their 2015 nuclear deal that lifted the measures.

ECONOMY Unemployment rate declines to 8 percent last month

Unemployment rate declines to 8 percent last month

Türkiye’s unemployment rate fell to 8 percent in July from 8.4 percent the previous month, the country’s statistical authority said on Aug. 29.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe has parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, the club announced Friday.

﻿