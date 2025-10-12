Qantas says millions of customers' data leaked online

Qantas says millions of customers' data leaked online

SYDNEY
Qantas says millions of customers data leaked online

Australian airline Qantas said on Oct. 12 that data from 5.7 million customers stolen in a major cyberattack this year had been shared online, part of a leak reportedly involving dozens of firms.

Qantas said in July that hackers had targeted one of its customer contact centers, breaching a computer system used by a third party.

They secured access to sensitive information such as customer names, email addresses, phone numbers and birthdays, the blue-chip Australian company said.

Credit card details and passport numbers were not kept in the system, Qantas stressed at the time.

AFP understands the third-party involved is software firm Salesforce, which said last week that it was "aware of recent extortion attempts by threat actors".

The hackers have also obtained stolen data from dozens of other companies including Disney, Google, IKEA, Toyota, McDonalds, and fellow airlines Air France and KLM.

"With the help of specialist cyber security experts, we are investigating what data was part of the release," the company said in a statement.

Cybersecurity analysts have linked the hack to individuals linked to an alliance of cybercriminals called Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters.

Research group Unit 42 said in a note the group had "asserted responsibility for laying siege to customer Salesforce tenants as part of a coordinated effort to steal data and hold it for ransom".

The hackers had reportedly set an Oct. 10 deadline for ransom payment.

Threat intelligence platform FalconFeeds said on X the customer data had been posted on the dark web over the weekend.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia attacks Ukraines power grid as peace process at dramatic moment

Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'

    Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'

  2. Aid trucks cross into Gaza

    Aid trucks cross into Gaza

  3. CHP rallies in Brussels to call for İmamoğlu's release

    CHP rallies in Brussels to call for İmamoğlu's release

  4. Indians top the charts as GoTürkiye’s most engaged followers

    Indians top the charts as GoTürkiye’s most engaged followers

  5. Greece faces EU pressure over Türkiye’s SAFE participation: Report

    Greece faces EU pressure over Türkiye’s SAFE participation: Report
Recommended
New strategy on horizon for $100 bln Türkiye-US trade goal

New strategy on horizon for $100 bln Türkiye-US trade goal
Vakıf Katılım issues $500 million in additional sukuk

Vakıf Katılım issues $500 million in additional sukuk
Istanbul dominates equity market, Qatar tops foreign holdings

Istanbul dominates equity market, Qatar tops foreign holdings
Mandatory price transparency for food and beverage sector

Mandatory price transparency for food and beverage sector
Global investors gather in Istanbul for strategic talks

Global investors gather in Istanbul for strategic talks
Chronic drug shortages frustrate EU pharmacists, patients

Chronic drug shortages frustrate EU pharmacists, patients
WORLD Russia attacks Ukraines power grid as peace process at dramatic moment

Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'

Russia attacked Ukraine’s power grid overnight, part of an ongoing campaign to cripple Ukrainian energy infrastructure before winter, and expressed “extreme concern” over the U.S. potentially providing Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.
ECONOMY New strategy on horizon for $100 bln Türkiye-US trade goal

New strategy on horizon for $100 bln Türkiye-US trade goal

Türkiye and the United States are working on a renewed strategy to reach their long-standing $100 billion bilateral trade target, with a focus on strengthening cooperation in strategic sectors such as white goods, textiles, automotive, tourism, technology, nuclear energy and beyond.
SPORTS Türkiye thrashes Bulgaria in World Cup qualifiers

Türkiye thrashes Bulgaria in World Cup qualifiers

The Turkish national football team beat Bulgaria 6-1 on Oct 11 night, thanks to superb performances of its young stars.
﻿