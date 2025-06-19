Putin open to peace talks but questions Ukraine's legitimacy

MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he is willing to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky but questioned the legitimacy of Ukraine's leadership to sign any final agreement, claiming such a move could risk rendering the deal void.

Speaking at a meeting with the heads of major international news agencies in St. Petersburg, Putin said: “I said that I am ready to meet with everyone, including Zelensky. That is not the question. If the Ukrainian state trusts someone to negotiate, for God’s sake, let it be with Zelensky.”

He argued, however, that the central issue is not the talks themselves but who would ultimately sign a potential agreement.

“When solving serious issues, it is not the propaganda component that is important, but the legal one,” Putin said, questioning whether an “illegitimate” Ukrainian president could finalize a binding deal.

“We don’t care who conducts the negotiations, even if it is the current head of the regime. I am even ready to meet. But if this is some kind of final stage…the signature must be of the legitimate authorities.”

Putin warned that otherwise, “the next one will come and throw it all in the trash,” which he said is unacceptable when “solving serious issues.”

The Russian president also questioned whether Germany could act as a neutral mediator in resolving the Ukraine conflict, citing Berlin’s military involvement on the battlefield.

“Can Germany contribute more than the United States as a mediator in our negotiations with Ukraine? I doubt it,” Putin said. “A mediator must be neutral.”

He pointed to Germany’s military support for Ukraine as evidence of bias.

“When we see German Leopard tanks on the battlefield, and now hear that the Federal Republic is considering supplying Taurus missiles to attack Russian territory—not just with equipment but also with Bundeswehr officers involved—serious questions arise,” he said.

Türkiye's role for Ukraine peace efforts

Putin stressed that Türkiye played a significant role in Ukraine peace efforts in 2022 and blamed the West for sabotaging a nearly finalized agreement brokered in Istanbul.

“President (Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan deserves thanks. A draft agreement had been prepared in 2022 with Ukraine. Then, the West said Russia must be defeated on the battlefield and threw everything away.”

Putin underlined that the talks in Istanbul had a “humanitarian dimension,” adding: “President Erdoğan continues to make efforts for a peaceful solution. Both he and (Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan) Fidan are trying hard. (U.S. President Donald) Trump is also sincerely pushing for a resolution.”

Recalling Ankara’s mediation in the Black Sea grain deal, Putin reiterated his readiness for negotiations with Ukraine, including with President Zelensky, but said: “The question is not who negotiates, but who signs the documents. They must be signed by legitimate authorities. Otherwise, new people will come and discard everything.”

He questioned Zelensky’s legitimacy, arguing that Ukraine’s constitutional presidential term has expired and cannot be extended, even under wartime conditions.

“We are ready to talk, not to divide, but to end it once and for all,” he said, stressing that any peace agreement must be legally binding to prevent future reversals.

Putin also said a prisoner swap had already been completed involving 500 Ukrainian and 400 Russian soldiers and over 6,000 bodies had been returned, with 3,000 more ready for handover, calling the figures “tragic.”

He further blamed the failure of the 2015 Minsk Agreements on the West and cited statements from former German and French leaders who admitted the accords were designed to buy time for Ukraine.

Trump, he claimed, was right in saying the war would not have started had he been in power, adding that “if Trump had been president, this conflict probably would not have happened.”

'No military clause in Russia-Iran partnership'

The Russian president said there is no clause on military cooperation in the strategic partnership agreement between Russia and Iran, stressing that Tehran has not requested any form of defense-related assistance.

“We are in contact with Iran – today, tomorrow and the day after. Iran has not requested any other kind of support,” he stressed.

He was responding to a question from Anadolu President and CEO Serdar Karagoz regarding whether Russia has any support plan for Iran amid the conflict with Israel.

Putin added that Moscow had previously offered to jointly develop an air defense system with Tehran, but Iran showed little interest.

“Our Iranian friends have not asked for such cooperation. There is no military clause in our strategic partnership,” he said.

Highlighting ongoing civilian cooperation, Putin said Russian specialists are working at Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. “There are currently 250 personnel there, and the number may rise to 600. Isn’t this support?” he said.

When asked about a potential Israeli operation targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Putin firmly responded: “I don’t even want to discuss such a possibility.”