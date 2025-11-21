Pupils kidnapped from Catholic school in central Nigeria

Pupils kidnapped from Catholic school in central Nigeria

ABUJA
Pupils kidnapped from Catholic school in central Nigeria

Nigeria suffered its second mass school abduction this week with authorities confirming an attack on a Catholic school in the conflict-battered northern region of the country on Nov. 21.

It wasn't immediately confirmed who the attackers were or the number of students abducted at St. Mary’s School in Niger state's Papiri community. Local media broadcaster Arise TV said that 52 schoolchildren were seized.

The attack happened three days after 25 srudents were abducted in neighboring Kebbi state.

School kidnappings have come to define insecurity in Africa’s most populous nation, and analysts say it's often because armed gangs see schools as “strategic” targets to draw more attention.

The school kidnappings and an attack on a church earlier this week come weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened military action over what he described as the targeted killings of Nigeria's Christians, a narrative rejected by the Nigerian government.

Kidnappers in the past have included Boko Haram  that carried out the mass abduction of 276 Chibok schoolgirls more than a decade ago, bringing the extremist group to global attention.

But dozens of bandit groups have become active in the hard-hit northern region, often targeting remote villages with a limited security and government presence.

At least 1,500 students have been seized in the years since that Chibok attack, many released only after ransoms were paid.

pupils, kidnapped,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Sefa Çakırs solo exhibition I Closed the Door from the Outside opens at Vision Art Platform

Sefa Çakır's solo exhibition 'I Closed the Door from the Outside' opens at Vision Art Platform
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sefa Çakır's solo exhibition 'I Closed the Door from the Outside' opens at Vision Art Platform

    Sefa Çakır's solo exhibition 'I Closed the Door from the Outside' opens at Vision Art Platform

  2. Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

    Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

  3. Ukraine scrambles to respond to US plan to end war

    Ukraine scrambles to respond to US plan to end war

  4. Fossil fuel fight threatens to sink COP30 as negotiations run into overtime

    Fossil fuel fight threatens to sink COP30 as negotiations run into overtime

  5. UN warns of escalating violence in West Bank as Palestinian deaths rise

    UN warns of escalating violence in West Bank as Palestinian deaths rise
Recommended
Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in
Ukraine scrambles to respond to US plan to end war

Ukraine scrambles to respond to US plan to end war
Fossil fuel fight threatens to sink COP30 as negotiations run into overtime

Fossil fuel fight threatens to sink COP30 as negotiations run into overtime
UN warns of escalating violence in West Bank as Palestinian deaths rise

UN warns of escalating violence in West Bank as Palestinian deaths rise
Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate now or lose more territory

Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory
Bolivia’s president scraps the country’s justice ministry

Bolivia’s president scraps the country’s justice ministry
WORLD Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

Months of sniping melted away Friday as New York's incoming leftist mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump were all smiles at a White House meeting -- promising to set aside their feud and cooperate on the city's future.
ECONOMY Syria takes 1st place in Türkiyes flour exports

Syria takes 1st place in Türkiye's flour exports

Syria has become Türkiye's top flour export destination as of July, with Iraq losing its first place for the first time in 15 years, according to a statement by the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia.
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿