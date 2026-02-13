Bangladesh nationalists claim big election win

Bangladesh nationalists claim big election win

DHAKA
Bangladesh nationalists claim big election win

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman and election candidate Tarique Rahman arrives at the party office in Dhaka on Feb. 13, 2026.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) claimed a thumping win on Feb. 13 in the first elections held since a deadly 2024 uprising, with leader Tarique Rahman poised to become prime minister.

BNP's main rival Jamaat-e-Islami, the largest Islamist party leading a wider coalition, said it had "serious questions about the integrity of the results process".

Rahman told AFP two days before polling he was "confident" that his party, crushed during the 15-year autocratic rule of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, would regain power in the South Asian nation of 170 million people.

The U.S. embassy swiftly congratulated Rahman and the BNP for a "historic victory", while neighbouring India praised his "decisive win", significant after rocky recent relations with Dhaka.

China and Pakistan, which both grew closer to Bangladesh since the uprising and the souring of ties with India, who has sheltered Hasina since her ouster, also congratulated the BNP.

Broadcasters projected that the BNP had secured a two-thirds majority with 212 seats in parliament, with Jamaat winnng 76, a huge leap from past results, but far short of the outright win it had campaigned for.

The Election Commission said that turnout was 59 percent,

Interim leader Muhammad Yunus, who will step down once the new government takes power, has urged all to stay calm.

"We may have differences of opinion, but we must remain united in the greater national interest," he said.

The 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner has led Bangladesh since Hasina's rule ended with her ouster in August 2024.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia poisoned Putin critic Navalny in prison with rare toxin: European states

Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states

    Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states

  2. Zelensky says all Ukrainian power plants damaged, calls Putin 'slave to war'

    Zelensky says all Ukrainian power plants damaged, calls Putin 'slave to war'

  3. European debate over nuclear weapons gains pace

    European debate over nuclear weapons gains pace

  4. Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in 'consistent foreign policy'

    Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in 'consistent foreign policy'

  5. 'Extermination' of Palestinians must stop: African Union chair

    'Extermination' of Palestinians must stop: African Union chair
Recommended
Russia poisoned Putin critic Navalny in prison with rare toxin: European states

Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states
Zelensky says all Ukrainian power plants damaged, calls Putin slave to war

Zelensky says all Ukrainian power plants damaged, calls Putin 'slave to war'
European debate over nuclear weapons gains pace

European debate over nuclear weapons gains pace
Extermination of Palestinians must stop: African Union chair

'Extermination' of Palestinians must stop: African Union chair
Rubio tells Europe to join Trumps fight, says it belongs with US

Rubio tells Europe to join Trump's fight, says it belongs with US
Trump says change of power in Iran would be best thing

Trump says change of power in Iran would be 'best thing'
China FM tells EU diplomats not to blame Beijing for blocs problems

China FM tells EU diplomats not to blame Beijing for bloc's problems
WORLD Russia poisoned Putin critic Navalny in prison with rare toxin: European states

Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states

 The British government said Saturday it has confirmed that Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s death in prison in 2024 came after he was poisoned with dart frog toxin.
ECONOMY Türkiye reveals new prototypes of homegrown combat aircraft KAAN

Türkiye reveals new prototypes of homegrown combat aircraft KAAN

New prototypes of the homegrown combat aircraft KAAN, which will undergo testing during the development process led by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), have made their debut.
SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿