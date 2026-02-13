Russian strikes Ukrainian energy, port facilities, killing six

KIEV

Six people died in Russian strikes across Ukraine overnight that targeted the southern port city of Odesa and energy infrastructure, officials announced on Feb. 13.

Moscow has stepped up its attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure in recent weeks despite pressure by the United States to reach a peace deal with Kiev.

Russia launched one missile and 154 drones overnight, the Ukrainian air force said, warning that some unmanned aerial vehicles were still in Ukrainian airspace as of Feb. 13 morning.

Three men and one boy were were killed late on late Feb. 12 evening in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, local authorities.

Russian forces have been pushing towards the industrial hub, one of the last remaining civilian centres under Ukrainian control in the Donetsk region.

Ukraine's rights ombudsman said the victims included 19-year-old twins and their eight-year-old brother.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, which the Kremlin claims is part of Russia along with Donetsk, a 48-year-old man was killed in a drone attack, the emergency services said.

The worst damage was reported in the Odesa region, where authorities said one person died in a Russian strike on port infrastructure.

DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, said the attack had inflicted "extremely serious" damage to its energy facilities there.

"It will take a long time to repair the equipment and restore it to working order," the company said.

Some 300,000 people in the Black Sea city had been left without water following overnight attacks a day earlier.