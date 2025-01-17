Public sector to spend big on thousands of projects in 2025

ANKARA

The 2025 Investment Program reveals that the government has committed a staggering 1.44 trillion Turkish Liras to fund 14,238 projects spanning sectors like transport, energy, agriculture and education.

The investment program was signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and published in the Official Gazette.

The transportation-communication sector and education will have the largest shares in planned investments at 30.5 percent and 15.1 percent, respectively.

In 2025, the government has earmarked 440 billion liras for transportation sector investments, marking a 38 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Railways are at the top of the list with 221 billion liras allocated.

Some 157.8 billion liras will be invested in highway projects, while more than 20 billion liras will go to air transport investments, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said.

According to the investment program, the amount spared for education increased by 44.5 percent to 217.9 billion liras.

In order to increase the quality of higher education, improve physical facilities and strengthen research infrastructure, universities will be provided with an investment allowance of 53.5 billion liras in 2025, an increase of 51 percent.

The agriculture sector, which has a share of 11.4 percent in total planned investments this year, is allocated 164.1 billion liras, which translates into an increase of 62.5 percent from the previous years.

Compared to 2024, investments in the energy sector will increase from 75.7 billion liras to 110.2 billion liras, and in the mining sector from 106 billion liras to 148.8 billion liras.

The largest investment will be made in the Sakarya Gas Field with 72.8 billion liras, while another 67.9 billion liras was allocated for other natural gas and oil exploration and production activities.

Investments in electricity transmission infrastructure will be around 42 billion liras in 2025, Energy Minister Alparslan Albayrak wrote on X.

The amount allocated to the Health Ministry increased by 46.5 percent to more than 121 billion liras, which will help to establish an additional 16,715 beds and 365 medical units this year.

The Health Ministry hopes to complete the construction of city hospitals in the provinces of Şanlıurfa, Aydın, Ordu and Samsun.