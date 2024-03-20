Public regains access to Muğla beaches following lease cancellation

Public regains access to Muğla beaches following lease cancellation

MUĞLA
Public regains access to Muğla beaches following lease cancellation

After public outcry and protests against the commercialization of coastal areas, the Muğla Tourism Environment Foundation (MUÇEV) decided to cancel the leasing of Akbük Beach in the Menteşe district of the Aegean province of Muğla.

Last year, MUÇEV had leased Akbük Beach, but citizens protested against the encroachment on the coastline with the slogan "Grab Your Towel and Come." MUÇEV tourism company had previously announced its intention to lease areas in third-degree natural conservation zones and special environmental protection areas for five years. The areas included the invaluable Bitez neighborhood of Bodrum, Ortaca’s Dalyan and Kızkumu in Marmaris.

Additionally, the company planned to lease a wooden pier in the Special Environmental Protection Zone in Fethiye. However, in a recent announcement, MUÇEV stated that, "the leasing of operating rights has been canceled due to deemed necessity." The auctions, initially scheduled for March 22 using a competitive bidding process, have now been called off.

Similar to Greece, Türkiye has witnessed a surge in commercialization, with public beaches from Istanbul's Prince Islands to Antalya's Kemer facing encroachment by businesses charging high entrance fees, despite constitutional protections for free access. Mirroring the "Towel Movement" in Greece, where towels were laid on beaches as a symbol of protest, activists in Türkiye held demonstrations along the beaches in the region, protesting the commercialization of public beaches in a bid to reclaim them.

The new decision to cancel leasing these areas marks a significant victory for the local community, which has been advocating for preserving public access to beaches and protecting natural habitats. The move reflects a growing trend of grassroots activism against the privatization and commercialization of natural resources in Türkiye.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Aselsan unveils Türkiye’s 1st domestic anti-submarine sonar

Aselsan unveils Türkiye’s 1st domestic anti-submarine sonar
LATEST NEWS

  1. Aselsan unveils Türkiye’s 1st domestic anti-submarine sonar

    Aselsan unveils Türkiye’s 1st domestic anti-submarine sonar

  2. VP Yılmaz: Inflation will decrease after June

    VP Yılmaz: Inflation will decrease after June

  3. Canada halting arms shipments to Israel: govt official

    Canada halting arms shipments to Israel: govt official

  4. EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, corn, some grains

    EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, corn, some grains

  5. Australia hosts China FM, sees 'stability' in ties

    Australia hosts China FM, sees 'stability' in ties
Recommended
Lake Burdurs shores welcome extreme sports enthusiasts

Lake Burdur's shores welcome extreme sports enthusiasts
Man sentenced to 20 years for deadly hit and run in Istanbul

Man sentenced to 20 years for deadly hit and run in Istanbul
Authorities raid illegal endangered animal museums in Istanbul

Authorities raid illegal endangered animal museums in Istanbul
75 detained at Nevruz event in Istanbul

75 detained at Nevruz event in Istanbul
‘Antiquities doctors’ restore over 1,000 artifacts in country’s east

‘Antiquities doctors’ restore over 1,000 artifacts in country’s east
Prominent journalist Ali Sirmen dies aged 84

Prominent journalist Ali Sirmen dies aged 84
WORLD Canada halting arms shipments to Israel: govt official

Canada halting arms shipments to Israel: govt official

Canada will halt all arms shipments to Israel, a government official told AFP on Tuesday, a decision that has drawn the ire of Israel as it faces growing international scrutiny over its war in the Gaza Strip.
ECONOMY VP Yılmaz: Inflation will decrease after June

VP Yılmaz: Inflation will decrease after June

Inflation in Türkiye was higher than expected in January and February due to various reasons, but will gradually lose momentum in March, according to Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe ‘considering’ withdrawal from Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe ‘considering’ withdrawal from Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe will consider withdrawing from the Turkish topflight after some of the club’s players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans following a road victory over the weekend, the Süper Lig club has said.
﻿