Public regains access to Muğla beaches following lease cancellation

MUĞLA

After public outcry and protests against the commercialization of coastal areas, the Muğla Tourism Environment Foundation (MUÇEV) decided to cancel the leasing of Akbük Beach in the Menteşe district of the Aegean province of Muğla.

Last year, MUÇEV had leased Akbük Beach, but citizens protested against the encroachment on the coastline with the slogan "Grab Your Towel and Come." MUÇEV tourism company had previously announced its intention to lease areas in third-degree natural conservation zones and special environmental protection areas for five years. The areas included the invaluable Bitez neighborhood of Bodrum, Ortaca’s Dalyan and Kızkumu in Marmaris.

Additionally, the company planned to lease a wooden pier in the Special Environmental Protection Zone in Fethiye. However, in a recent announcement, MUÇEV stated that, "the leasing of operating rights has been canceled due to deemed necessity." The auctions, initially scheduled for March 22 using a competitive bidding process, have now been called off.

Similar to Greece, Türkiye has witnessed a surge in commercialization, with public beaches from Istanbul's Prince Islands to Antalya's Kemer facing encroachment by businesses charging high entrance fees, despite constitutional protections for free access. Mirroring the "Towel Movement" in Greece, where towels were laid on beaches as a symbol of protest, activists in Türkiye held demonstrations along the beaches in the region, protesting the commercialization of public beaches in a bid to reclaim them.

The new decision to cancel leasing these areas marks a significant victory for the local community, which has been advocating for preserving public access to beaches and protecting natural habitats. The move reflects a growing trend of grassroots activism against the privatization and commercialization of natural resources in Türkiye.