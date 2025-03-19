Public anger boils over in Israel after Netanyahu’s move to return war

JERUSALEM

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Jerusalem and blocked the city’s main entrance on March 19 as they march toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in a mass anti-government protest.

The protesters voiced their opposition to both the renewed military offensive in Gaza and the government’s decision to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

“It’s time to end this madness before we don’t have anyone to save, before we don’t have a country left,” protest leader Shikma Bressler tells the crowd.

Israel’s decision to resume large-scale attacks and shattered the fragile ceasefire that had held since January has resulted in the deaths of over 400 people and ignited a firestorm of criticism against Netanyahu.

Hamas accused Israel of deliberately dismantling the ceasefire brokered by the U.S., Qatar and Egypt, warning that the renewed hostilities amount to a "death sentence" for the remaining hostages.

Families of those still held captive lambasted Netanyahu, accusing him of forsaking the hostages' lives and prioritizing military escalation over diplomatic solutions. They have urged him to reconsider his decision to plunge back into war.

Domestically, Netanyahu finds himself at the epicenter of intensifying scrutiny — not only over his wartime decision-making and hostage negotiations but also due to corruption probes targeting both him and his former aides.

Israeli media has framed Netanyahu’s push for renewed conflict as a desperate bid for "political survival." The influential daily Haaretz condemned the government for "gambling with the lives of hostages."

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid called on Israelis to take to the streets, denouncing Netanyahu’s administration as “illegitimate.” He emphasized that “the only solution is for the entire nation to unite and declare, ‘enough.’”

During the first phase of the truce, Hamas released 25 Israeli hostages and repatriated the remains of eight others. However, with negotiations for a second phase collapsing two weeks ago, both sides remain deadlocked. The proposed deal, now in limbo, sought to facilitate the release of the 59 remaining hostages, 35 of whom are presumed dead, and bring an end to the war.

'Only the beginning'

Hamas on Wednesday said it remained open to negotiations while calling for pressure on Israel to implement the Gaza truce after its deadliest bombing since the fragile ceasefire began.

However, Netanyahu warned that massive overnight strikes on Gaza were "only the beginning" and that future negotiations with Hamas "will take place only under fire.”

"Hamas has already felt the strength of our arm in the past 24 hours. And I want to promise you, and them, this is only the beginning,” he said in a video message.

The Israeli premier said in his address that "from now on, negotiations will take place only under fire," before adding: "Military pressure is essential for the release of additional hostages.”

Israel carried out fresh air strikes on Gaza yesterday, killing 13 people according to the territory's civil defense agency. Since Tuesday, at least 436 people were killed and over 670 others injured in renewed Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

The Israeli army closed Salah al-Din Street, a route designated by Israel for safe passage from northern Gaza to the south, in the latest violation of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas, Israeli media said on Wednesday.

The closure “is an additional means of pressure" on Hamas and Palestinians, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The United Nations and countries around the world condemned the high civilian death toll in the renewed strikes.

Similarly, The EU's top diplomat said that she told her Israeli counterpart the fresh wave of strikes on Gaza was "unacceptable.”

Kallas said she asked Israel's foreign minister Gideon Saar "Why are you doing this?" during a conversation on March 18.

Kallas said she conveyed "the message that this is unacceptable,” referring specifically to "the loss of civilian lives.”