Protectionism surges, Turkish steel industry feels the heat

ISTANBUL

The U.S. government has imposed additional customs duties ranging from 6.48 percent to 13.47 percent on imports of corrosion-resistant flat steel from ten countries, including Türkiye.

Turkish steel producers have criticized the growing protectionism in global trade, stating, “Liberal economics have eroded in the steel industry. All rules are being ignored. Türkiye must take countermeasures.”

In October 2024, the U.S. government concluded its anti-dumping investigation into corrosion-resistant flat steel imports from 10 countries, including Türkiye.

In its final decision, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced that Turkish steel products would be subject to additional tariffs between 6.48 percent and 13.47 percent. The ruling also emphasized that the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) would determine whether these imports have harmed the domestic steel industry.

Uğur Dalbeler, Vice President of the Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association, stated that protectionism has intensified over the past five to six years.

“Authorities are creating arbitrary justifications and imposing tariffs. In recent years, the European Union has joined this trend. Governments have started reacquiring previously privatized steel plants — Italy and the U.K. are examples. Europe has also imposed quotas, limiting imports to 25 percent. These are among the factors that have recently weakened Turkish steel exports,” he said.

Dalbeler emphasized that Türkiye must also take precautions in the steel trade.

“We have no choice but to diversify our markets, and we are doing that. But the world is becoming increasingly regionalized. Everyone is trying to protect their own industry,” he added.

“We have our own demands. Countries are closing their doors to China, yet it offers products $100 below our costs. Europe imposes quotas. Türkiye must take action,” warned Dalbeler.

He added: “Before Trump’s protectionist measures in 2016–17, we exported up to 3 million tons of steel to the U.S., reaching 15 percent of our total exports. Over the past five years, our exports have dropped to around 500,000 tons, valued at $300 million — down from $2 billion. The newly imposed tariffs will further reduce our exports.”

Veysel Yayan, secretary-general of the Turkish Steel Producers Association, reminded that in the first half of the year, Türkiye’s steel exports to the United States remained at low levels — 149,000 tons in volume and around $100 million in value.

“Exports of corrosion-resistant steel products were especially low, at just 3,000 tons,” he noted. “Despite this, we find Türkiye’s inclusion in such an investigation to be quite telling. This decision serves as a clear example of the U.S.'s sensitivity in protecting its steel industry,” he added.

Yayan also addressed the China factor, emphasizing that while China exported 390,000 tons of steel products to Türkiye five years ago, that figure has now surged to around 4 million tons.