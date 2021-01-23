Prosecutors seek two to 15 years in jail for bathing in milk

  • January 23 2021 07:00:00

KONYA / KIRKLARELİ
Prosecutors seek two to 15 years in jail for bathing in milk

Prosecutors in the Central Anatolian province of Konya are seeking two to 15 years in jail for two dairy workers after they bathed in milk.

“One suspect put hot water and milk into a tank, got inside and took a bath. The other suspect filmed him,” the indictment said.

After bathing in milk, the suspects pour milk to the floor of the dairy plant, according to the indictment.

The suspects have defended themselves, saying that “it was a joke.” However, prosecutors said that the two workers have perpetrated a crime of “adding toxic material to food and causing a health risk.”

On Oct. 26, 2020, the two diary workers from the Meram district posted a video showing them bathing in milk on a video-sharing social networking service, TikTok.

The video sensationalized social media, with people furious over the video.

Local authorities have detained the workers and have fined the factory.

Meanwhile, another video on TikTok filmed at a döner kebab factory in the northwestern province of Kırklareli showing a factory worker without a mask, grasping, throwing and kissing döner meat has set social media abuzz.

After a thorough investigation of the video, local authorities raided the factory and took samples of the products on Jan. 22.

