Prosecutor to appeal cat killer's release

ISTANBUL

A public prosecutor is set to challenge the lenient prison sentence handed to İbrahim Keloğlan, who was convicted of fatally killing a cat named Eros on New Year's Eve in Istanbul, a verdict that led to his release.

Keloğlan, a resident of the apartment building in the Başakşehir district where the incident occurred, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison in his retrial, a higher sentence compared to the initial verdict.

However, due to Turkish law, typically allowing individuals sentenced to less than four years to remain free under court supervision, Keloğlan isn’t serving time behind bars. Instead, he was placed under judicial control with a travel ban imposed.

The decision to not incarcerate Keloğlan drew widespread criticism from the public and animal rights activists. Responding to the outcry, the public prosecutor announced on March 18 their intention to appeal the verdict once the reasoned decision is penned.

"An appeal will be filed to overturn the decision because it contains procedural and illegal matters," read the prosecutor's petition.