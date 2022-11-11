Prosecutor submits summary proceedings against 3 opposition lawmakers

ANKARA
Legal action is being sought by the Justice Ministry against three opposition lawmakers for insulting the judges and attempting to influence the fair trial during a hearing against former Yalova Mayor Vefa Salman from the ranks of the Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s Office has submitted the summary proceedings against CHP deputies Ali Mahir Başarır, Seyit Torun and Turan Akdoğan with the allegation of “openly insulting the judges and attempting to influence the fair trial” during the trial at the Yalova second High Criminal Court to the Justice Ministry. The ministry will later send the summary proceedings to the parliament.

On Oct. 27, Başarır, Torun and Akdoğan attended the hearing against the former mayor who had been removed from his position over corruption claims. The three lawmakers strongly reacted against the judges who did not return Salman back to his job although experts’ evidence showed that the mayor was not guilty.

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop told reporters that normal procedures will be applied when the summary proceedings will reach the parliament. The proceedings will be sent to a joint committee for an inquiry, he said.

