Prosecutor shot in head during birthday party

YOZGAT

A Turkish prosecutor has seriously been injured by a suspicious gun shot in the head while celebrating her birthday with a group of friends at her home.



The 28-year-old Özlem Salkım, a prosecutor in the Central Anatolian province of Yozgat’s Sorgun district, invited a group of friends working for various public institutions in the city to her home for a birthday party.



Late in the night, Salkım was shot in the head with a gun and taken to Sorgun State Hospital by ambulance upon notification.



Having been referred to Yozgat Bozok University Hospital and operated at the facility, Salkım’s current health status is still serious, according to reports.



A meticulous investigation was launched after Salkım was shot.



While crime scene investigation teams made detailed examinations at the house where the incident occurred, the gun which injured Salkım with was seized for criminal investigation.



The bullet entering and exiting the head of the prosecutor and the empty shell were also found and taken for examination.



In the examination, it was learned that the gun belonged to a petty officer, identified only by initials, A.M., who was at the home at the time of the incident.



A.M., another prosecutor H.A., specialist sergeant M.S. and court employee B.Y. were taken into custody following the incident.



“We were making jokes about the gun. Özlem Salkım took the gun and put it on her head as a joke. She pretended to be kidding, just then the gun went off,” the suspects said in their statements at the police station.



It is being investigated whether the incident was a suicide attempt or an accident.