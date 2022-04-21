Prosecutor seeks up to 4 years in jail for Istanbul mayor over insult

  • April 21 2022 07:00:00

Prosecutor seeks up to 4 years in jail for Istanbul mayor over insult

ANKARA
Prosecutor seeks up to 4 years in jail for Istanbul mayor over insult

An Istanbul prosecutor has demanded up to a four-year prison sentence for Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu for insulting members of the Supreme Election Board (YSK) following the cancelation of the results for the March 2019 local elections.

At a trial in the absence of İmamoğlu, the prosecutor recalled that a probe was launched on the Istanbul mayor following an official criminal complaint by the YSK in late 2019. According to the legal opinion of the prosecutor, the statements issued by İmamoğlu on Nov. 4, 2019, against the YSK member constituted an offense of libel towards public servants.

He, therefore, asked that İmamoğlu should be punished with a prison sentence of a minimum one year and three months and up to four years and one month.

The indictment stresses that 11 persons, including former President of the YSK, Sadi Güven, were subject to İmamoğlu’s insults. It recalls that the YSK annulled the results of the local elections on May 6, 2019 and then renewed them on Nov 4, 2019.

İmamoğlu directed his insults against YSK members after the results of the renewed polls on Nov. 4, the indictment said.

WORLD UK’s Johnson faces test as MPs mull ’partygate’ probe

UK’s Johnson faces test as MPs mull ’partygate’ probe
MOST POPULAR

  1. Palestinian cause, ties with Israel different cases: Erdoğan

    Palestinian cause, ties with Israel different cases: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey lifts visa for Polish nationals

    Turkey lifts visa for Polish nationals

  3. Attack on bus carrying prison guards kills one in Bursa

    Attack on bus carrying prison guards kills one in Bursa

  4. Russia closes in on Ukraine’s besieged Mariupol

    Russia closes in on Ukraine’s besieged Mariupol

  5. Istanbul’s Şişli named most-developed district in Turkey

    Istanbul’s Şişli named most-developed district in Turkey
Recommended
The gov’t unable to meet 2023 goals: İYİ Party leader

The gov’t unable to meet 2023 goals: İYİ Party leader
HDP submits defense over closure case

HDP submits defense over closure case
Economy main agenda of people: CHP leader

Economy main agenda of people: CHP leader
Syrians should voluntarily return after conflict: MHP leader

Syrians should voluntarily return after conflict: MHP leader
Saadet Party leader clarifies his words over ‘new alliances’

Saadet Party leader clarifies his words over ‘new alliances’
CHP says its leader won’t pay compensation to Erdoğan over Isle Man case

CHP says its leader won’t pay compensation to Erdoğan over Isle Man case
WORLD UK’s Johnson faces test as MPs mull ’partygate’ probe

UK’s Johnson faces test as MPs mull ’partygate’ probe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a test of Conservative party loyalty Thursday when MPs vote on whether he should be investigated for misleading them over the "partygate" scandal.

ECONOMY Sakarya Gas Field to get investment of $10 billion

Sakarya Gas Field to get investment of $10 billion

Turkey will provide state support for a major project to develop the natural gas field it discovered in the Black Sea, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette yesterday.
SPORTS Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

A Bahrain-based private equity firm is in exclusive talks to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor, a person with knowledge of the process said.