Property price index up 3.9 percent monthly

  • October 18 2021 16:21:00

Property price index up 3.9 percent monthly

ISTANBUL
Property price index up 3.9 percent monthly

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) increased by 3.9 percent month on month in August, the Turkish Central Bank said in a monthly report on Oct. 18.

The index “recorded an annual increase of 33.4 percent in nominal terms and 11.9 percent in real terms,” it said.

The RPPI (2017=100) stood at 192.6 in August, while the RPPI for new dwellings rose 40.2 percent year on year to 208.3.

In August, the highest annual increases were recorded in the Aegean provinces of Aydın, Muğla and Denizli with 53.7 percent. They were followed by the southeastern provinces of Diyarbakır and Şanlıurfa with 44.3 percent. In the southwestern provinces of Burdur and Isparta, as well as in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, the annual price rise was 41.9 percent.

In Istanbul, Ankara and the Aegean province of İzmir - Turkey’s largest three provinces - annual price increases were 30.7 percent, 28.5 percent and 33.6 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, property prices rose 4.3 percent in Istanbul, 3.3 percent in Ankara and 3.8 percent in İzmir, according to the report.

The average unit price per square meter was 4,851.2 Turkish Liras (nearly $522) in Turkey, 7,265.4 liras ($782) in Istanbul, 3,508.6 liras ($378) in Ankara and 5,973.2 liras ($643.2) in İzmir.

In January-September, house sales decreased by 18.3 percent to 949,138 compared to the same period last year, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

In the same period, house sales to foreigners increased by 43.2 percent annually to 37,479.

Expecting a total amount of nearly $7.5 billion in sales to foreigners this year, the Turkish property market ranks among the top 10 in the world.

residental,

ECONOMY Property price index up 3.9 percent monthly

Property price index up 3.9 percent monthly
MOST POPULAR

  1. Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bae’s restaurant causes uproar

    Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bae’s restaurant causes uproar

  2. Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic

    Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic

  3. Turkey to boost trade ties with Africa: Erdoğan

    Turkey to boost trade ties with Africa: Erdoğan

  4. Erdoğan's lawyers file complaints over CHP leader's 'political murder' remarks

    Erdoğan's lawyers file complaints over CHP leader's 'political murder' remarks

  5. Painting of most powerful Ottoman woman goes on sale

    Painting of most powerful Ottoman woman goes on sale
Recommended
Turkeys assets abroad total $297 bln in August

Turkey's assets abroad total $297 bln in August
Turkey to get over $82 mln from German bank to help create jobs for Syrian refugees

Turkey to get over $82 mln from German bank to help create jobs for Syrian refugees
Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic

Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic
Turkish trade delegation meets UAE officials on trade ties

Turkish trade delegation meets UAE officials on trade ties
Istanbul to host Turkey-Africa business forum next week

Istanbul to host Turkey-Africa business forum next week
Turkish healthcare firm becomes official supplier to NASA

Turkish healthcare firm becomes official supplier to NASA
WORLD Belarus expels French ambassador: Embassy

Belarus expels French ambassador: Embassy

France’s ambassador to Belarus has left the country after the authorities in Minsk demanded he leave by Oct. 18, the embassy said.

ECONOMY Property price index up 3.9 percent monthly

Property price index up 3.9 percent monthly

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) increased by 3.9 percent month on month in August, the Turkish Central Bank said in a monthly report on Oct. 18.

SPORTS Trabzonspor defeats Fenerbahçe 3-1 at home

Trabzonspor defeats Fenerbahçe 3-1 at home

Trabzonspor extended their unbeaten start to the season on Oct. 17 when they sealed a 3-1 comeback win over Fenerbahçe in a Turkish Süper Lig clash at home.