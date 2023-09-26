Prominent Turkish Cypriot journalist dies at 79

NICOSIA

Renowned Turkish Cypriot journalist Metin Münir, a former employee of Hürriyet Daily News, has passed away at the age of 79.

Münir succumbed to illness at his home in Kyrenia's Ozanköy village, ultimately losing his battle for life at Nicosia Near East Hospital despite medical interventions.

Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar expressed his condolences on the passing of Münir.

"As a brother of ours who successfully introduced himself with his articles in foreign media for many years, he passed away leaving his mark on the print media," Tatar remarked. "I wish God's mercy on him and extend my condolences to his family and loved ones."

A graduate of Ankara University's Faculty of Political Sciences, he embarked on a career that saw him contribute to a multitude of newspapers, including Hürriyet Daily News (formerly known as Turkish Daily News), Güneş, Yeni Yüzyıl, Yeni Binyıl, Sabah and Vatan as a reporter, editor-in-chief and writer.

He also served as the Türkiye representative for prestigious publications such as BBC, Financial Times, Sunday Times and London Times.

Münir also penned a regular column for daily Milliyet until 2012. After a brief hiatus from his writings, he resumed his journey on the T24 news site, where he continued to share his insights from 2015 to 2020.

He also published two books, "Sabah Olayı" (Morning Incident) and "Ölümden Sonraki Hayatım" (My Life After Death).