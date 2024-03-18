Prominent journalist Ali Sirmen dies aged 84

ISTANBUL

Journalist Ali Sirmen has died on March 17 at the age of 84 in the hospital where he was being treated in Istanbul.

Sirmen, columnist for Cumhuriyet newspaper and member of the Cumhuriyet Foundation, graduated from Galatasaray High School and Istanbul University Faculty of Law.

He started writing columns for the Akşam newspaper in 1966. He also wrote columns for Yeni Ortam and Milliyet newspapers.

The Journalists' Association of Türkiye published a message of condolence on its official account on X following Sirmen's death.

"We are saddened by the loss of our member Ali Sirmen, who served successfully as a journalist and writer for many years. We extend our condolences and patience to the family of our colleague and our press community," the association said in a written statement.

Sirmen was awarded the “Burhan Felek Press Service Award” by the Journalists Association of Türkiye in 2015. He also was the grandson of Turkish art music composer and violinist Sadi Işılay.