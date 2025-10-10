Projected power surge fuels energy investment drive

ST PETERSBURG

Türkiye expects its electricity demand to triple over the next two decades, driven by artificial intelligence, data centers, cooling systems and the rapid adoption of electric vehicles, according to Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

“By the early 2050s, our electricity demand will be more than three times today’s levels,” Bayraktar said, speaking at the 14th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum, stressing that the challenge lies not only in meeting demand but in ensuring supply is sustainable, reliable and affordable.

In order to address this, Ankara is pursuing a diversified energy strategy, he noted.

The government aims to install at least 120 gigawatts of solar and wind capacity by 2035, while also expanding geothermal, offshore wind and biomass projects, Bayraktar said, adding that nuclear power is another pillar.

“We are building four reactors at Akkuyu with Russian partners and plans to add eight more in Sinop and Thrace, targeting 20 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2050. Small modular reactors are also on the agenda,” he said.

Despite the push for renewables and nuclear, natural gas remains critical, according to the minister. Türkiye currently has 25 gigawatts of gas-fired capacity, with another gigawatt to be added this year.

Bayraktar highlighted the country’s reliance on pipeline imports from Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan, while noting the growing role of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Since 2016, Türkiye has quintupled its regasification capacity, with LNG now accounting for up to a third of annual gas imports, sourced from the United States, Australia, Africa and Qatar, he noted.

“Our main goal is to secure Türkiye’s gas supply while building a flexible, balanced and inclusive energy system,” Bayraktar said.