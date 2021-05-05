Project against puffer fish to benefit local fishermen

ISTANBUL

A decree signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stating that fishermen will receive a payment from authorities in exchange for every tail of pufferfish they caught was published in the Official Gazette on May 3.

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry started a project last year against the poisonous pufferfish, which was first spotted in the 2000s and invaded the Mediterranean coast.

In line with the project, fishermen will receive 5 Turkish Liras ($0.60) from the authorities in exchange for a tail of pufferfish they caught and payment of 0.50 liras (6 cents) for catching other relative species of pufferfish.

The project aims to reduce the presence of pufferfish in Turkish waters and to generate additional economic income for fishermen.

Reaching the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal, a nightmare for a fisherman, the puffer fish attack people after it expels local species and shreds fishing nets.

Meanwhile, according to footage circulating on social media, it has come to light that the presence of pufferfish has increased considerably in water touching Turkish coasts, where only foreign visitors are present due to a 17-day lockdown.

In the video, it is seen that a group of pufferfish, with a length of more than half a meter, are roaming near the shores in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.