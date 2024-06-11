Production starts at Senegal's first offshore oil field

Production starts at Senegal's first offshore oil field

DAKAR
Production starts at Senegals first offshore oil field

Senegal joined the club of oil-producing countries on Tuesday as Australian group Woodside Energy announced that production had started in the west African country's first offshore project.

While Senegal's fossil fuel output is not expected to be as high as that of bigger producers such as Nigeria, there are hopes the oil and gas industry will bring billions of dollars in revenue to the country and contribute to transforming its economy.

"This is a historic day for Senegal and for Woodside," said the company's chief executive, Meg O'Neill, calling the extraction of "first oil" from the Sangomar field "a key milestone".

The floating facility is moored about 100 kilometres (60 miles) offshore. The vessel has a storage capacity of 1.3 million barrels, Woodside said.

The deepwater project aims to produce 100,000 barrels of oil per day. The field also contains natural gas.

Woodside has an 82-percent stake in the deepwater project with the remainder held by Senegal's state-owned energy company Petrosen.

The discovery of oil and gas fields in 2014 raised great hopes for the developing country, with state-owned energy firm Petrosen expecting the sector to generate more than $1 billion per year over the next three decades.

Petrosen general manager Thierno Ly said the start of production marked "a new era" for Senegal's "industry and economy".

"We have never been so well positioned for opportunities for growth, innovation and success in the economic and social development of our nation," he said.

The Phase 1 development of the Sangomar field comprises 23 wells, 21 of which have been drilled.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who took office in April, has announced the renegotiation of oil and gas contracts as part of reforms he promised during the election campaign.

 Climate change 

Senegal also has a liquefied natural gas project at its border with Mauritania and production there could begin in the third quarter.

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project — which involves British energy giant BP, U.S. firm Kosmos Energy, Mauritanian oil and gas company SHM and Petrosen — aims to produce around 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per year.

Several African countries are pursuing oil and gas projects despite pressure on nations worldwide to phase out fossil fuels, which generate climate-heating greenhouse gases.

The African nations concerned argue it is unfair to impose such restrictions on them when the West has become rich from fossil fuels.

At the same time, the continent is already bearing the brunt of rising temperatures and changing rain patterns, which the United Nations says are "threatening human health and safety, food and water security and socio-economic development in Africa".

Senegal , oil field,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes

Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes

    Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes

  2. Security units dismantle 585 gangs in a year: Minister

    Security units dismantle 585 gangs in a year: Minister

  3. EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

    EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

  4. Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

    Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

  5. Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

    Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion
Recommended
Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion
Contraction in housing market continues in May, show data

Contraction in housing market continues in May, show data
FedEx to cut up to 2,000 jobs in Europe in cost-cutting drive

FedEx to cut up to 2,000 jobs in Europe in cost-cutting drive
EU’s plan to impose tariff on Chinese EVs risks trade war

EU’s plan to impose tariff on Chinese EVs risks trade war
US Fed holds interest rates, now sees just one cut this year

US Fed holds interest rates, now sees just one cut this year
Argentines battle police as Milei reforms clear Senate hurdle

Argentines battle police as Milei reforms clear Senate hurdle
EBRD provides 45.5 mln euro loan to Eczacıbaşı

EBRD provides 45.5 mln euro loan to Eczacıbaşı
WORLD EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

The EU's top court fined Hungary 200 million euros ($216 million) and imposed a daily one-million-euro penalty for failing to follow the bloc's asylum laws and illegally deporting migrants.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock increased by 2.3 percent compared with the end of 2023 to stand at $180.1 billion as of April, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

Fenerbahçe secured its 11th national championship on their home court with a hard-fought 80-72 victory over Anadolu Efes, winning the Süper Lig finals series 3-1.  
﻿