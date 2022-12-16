Producer prices in agriculture up 7 percent

ANKARA

The monthly increase in the agriculture producer price index accelerated from 4.59 percent in October to 7 percent in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.

On the back of the November data, the annual increase of the index picked up from 163 percent to 169.5 percent last month.

The sub-index for agriculture, hunting and related services rose by 7.5 percent monthly for an annual increase of 173 percent.

Producer prices for live animals and animal products increased by 7.2 percent, which brought the yearly increase to 140 percent.

The price index for poultry and eggs advanced 3.44 percent from October and increased by 130 percent year-on-year, while rice was up 4.6 percent month-on-month and rose 230 percent from a year ago.

Prices for cereals, seeds and fiber plants rose by 153 percent and 110 percent, respectively, in November from the same month of 2021.

The index covers 90 items and the average prices of 57 items rose while the average prices of 29 items declined last month, TÜİK said.

Consumer prices rose 2.88 percent in November, but the pace of monthly increase eased from 3.54 percent in October.

The annual inflation rate, consequently slowed from 85.5 percent to 84.39 percent, with food and non-alcoholic beverage prices rising 103 percent from November 2021.