Probe ongoing into deadly cable car accident in Antalya

ANTALYA

An Antalya court has ordered the arrest of five people over their alleged links to the negligence that led to a deadly cable car accident in the Mediterranean province’s Konyaaltı district.

Fourteen individuals were referred to the court late on April 14 on suspicions of negligence in maintenance and supervision in the cable car incident that killed a 54-year-old man and triggered a rescue operation for 174 people trapped mid-air for 23 hours last week.

Among the five individuals subject to arrest was Mesut Kocagöz, the mayor of another district of the city. The Kepez mayor previously held positions as the chairman of the board and general manager of Anet, the operator company of the cable car facility as a subsidiary of the Antalya Municipality.

In his testimony, Kocagöz said that he left his position as general manager last November to run as a candidate for local elections on March 31 and that he had no responsibility for the accident.

The other four arrested on charges of “causing death and injury by negligence” held various positions at the company in charge of maintenance and supervision.

Eight suspects were placed under judicial control, while one was released by the prosecutor's office, local media said.

In his initial statement regarding the arrest of the district mayor from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), party leader Özgür Özel said the decision was made with political motives rather than legal reasons.

Özel stated that his party is committed to pursuing the judicial process to hold those responsible for the accident accountable and that anyone found at fault should face punishment. However, he also criticized the portrayal of Kocagöz as a "scapegoat" due to his affiliation with the CHP.

Özel previously announced he assigned a delegation of 10 lawmakers to closely monitor the investigation on the spot.