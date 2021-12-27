Probe launched over terror links of some Istanbul Municipality staff

ISTANBUL

The Interior Ministry has launched a probe over allegations that some of the personnel employed at the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality have links with terrorist organizations.

A special investigation was initiated following complaints filed and some findings suggesting that 455 employees of the municipality have links with the PKK, another 80 with the far-leftist DHKP-C and 20 more with the far-leftist MLKP, the ministry said in a statement on Dec. 26, noting that some employees were also suspected to have links with the terror organization FETÖ.

The ministry added that the investigation would also look into the claims in an indictment prepared by Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office, based on findings by the Gendarmerie Command in Istanbul, suggesting that people having links with the PKK are employed at the Istanbul Municipality.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu rejected the claims, saying that he would stand by 86,000 staff working for the municipality. “I will fight against the criminals to the end. Those who attack the municipality will see an unprecedented unison,” he responded on Twitter.

“This is about the fight against terrorism,” Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu told reporters on Dec. 27, dismissing suggestions that the probe is politically motivated.