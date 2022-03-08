Probe launched into vegetable oil price posts

  • March 08 2022 07:00:00

Probe launched into vegetable oil price posts

ISTANBUL
Probe launched into vegetable oil price posts

A probe has been launched into dozens of social media accounts over “provocative” posts concerning the prices of vegetable oils, the General Directorate of Security has announced.

“Actions have been taken against 45 Twitter accounts which posted messages that are provocative and include disinformation about the prices of vegetable prices,” the authority said in a statement.

Over the weekend, newly appointed Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirişçi dismissed speculations in some media outlets and social media platforms suggesting that the Ukraine-Russian conflict is creating supply problems and that Turkey does not have enough stable food in its stocks, such as sunflower seed oil.

The minister assured on Twitter on March 6 that the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry is closely watching the developments related to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and taking all possible measures to prevent the possibility of supply problems of vegetable oils, adding that those claims suggesting that Turkey may face a shortage were not true.

Turkey exports grain and vegetable oil from Ukraine and Russia, but there have been some disruptions in deliveries due to the war, said Tahir Büyükhelvacıgil, the head of the Vegetable Oils Industrialists’ Association (BYSD).

“We had some ships waiting at the ports, and this situation worried us. We asked for help from the ministry, and officials immediately took action. Talks are underway with officials there,” he added, noting that some ships are on the way to Turkey.

“There is no crisis. We have enough vegetable oils, shelves at supermarkets will never go empty. There is no need for panic buying,” Büyükhelvacıoğlu said.

Meanwhile, officials in several provinces continued inspections at supermarkets, checking the prices of vegetable oils and their inventories.

WORLD Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian top diplomats to meet in Antalya: Çavuşoğlu

    Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian top diplomats to meet in Antalya: Çavuşoğlu

  2. Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend

    Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend

  3. Greek PM due to visit Turkey

    Greek PM due to visit Turkey

  4. EU praises Turkey’s role in Ukraine, proposes cooperation

    EU praises Turkey’s role in Ukraine, proposes cooperation

  5. Simit-seller in suit attracts customers

    Simit-seller in suit attracts customers
Recommended
Turkish women hold rallies against male violence on Women’s Day

Turkish women hold rallies against male violence on Women’s Day
Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend

Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend
Stork visits old fisherman friend for 11th year running

Stork visits old fisherman friend for 11th year running
Over 20,000 Ukrainians arrive in Turkey, says top official

Over 20,000 Ukrainians arrive in Turkey, says top official
Turkish town being relocated for 7th time in its history

Turkish town being relocated for 7th time in its history
Weekly incidence rates rise in Istanbul, Ankara

Weekly incidence rates rise in Istanbul, Ankara
Ministry to give 1.8 mln Turkish Liras to support film projects

Ministry to give 1.8 mln Turkish Liras to support film projects
WORLD Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Russia is recruiting Syrians and other foreign fighters as it ramps up its assault on Ukraine, the Pentagon said on March 7. 
ECONOMY AutoFi closes $85 million in funding to accelerate growth

AutoFi closes $85 million in funding to accelerate growth

AutoFi, the leading commerce platform for digital automotive sales and financing, announced yesterday it has closed $85 million in funding valuing the company at nearly $700 million.
SPORTS 10-man Fenerbahçe holds Trabzonspor to draw

10-man Fenerbahçe holds Trabzonspor to draw

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor was held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Fenerbahçe on March 6, leaving behind a tough away game as the season’s end fast approaches.