Probe launched into alleged bribery among judges: Minister

ANKARA
Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has announced an inspector has been assigned and an investigation was launched after a chief prosecutor filed a report regarding some judges who were involved in systematic bribery in an Istanbul courthouse.

Istanbul Anatolian Chief Public Prosecutor İsmail Uçar sent a petition of denunciation to the Council of Judges and Prosecutors, alleging that some judges at the Istanbul Anatolian Courthouse were involved in illegal activities such as bribery, business pursuit, intermediation and several irregularities.

In a written statement, Tunç stated that Council of Judges and Prosecutors appointed an inspector, adding that the allegations will be thoroughly investigated.

"Any action or behavior that involves concrete evidence and constitutes a crime will not go unpunished. There should be no doubt about this."

"There will be no tolerance for improper attitudes and actions regarding the exercise of judicial authority,” Tunç said.

Noting that that there were statements circulating on social media that generalized bribery claims to include all judges and prosecutors, Tunç cautioned against making statements and comments that could cast suspicion on all members of the judiciary and undermine confidence in justice.

