Probe launched in Kırklareli after mass animal deaths

After the grim discovery of dead cats and dogs at a dump in the western province of Kırklareli, Mayor Derya Bulut announced the initiation of judicial and administrative investigations, expressing deep regret and denying allegations of deliberate culling.

“The reports that these animals were culled do not reflect the truth,” Bulut emphasized.

Bulut detailed that the investigations are being led by the Kırklareli Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in collaboration with the provincial directorate of agriculture and forestry to uncover the cause of death and determine whether any negligence was involved.

Speaking on the emotional toll the deaths have taken, Bulut stated: “Some of the images that surfaced deeply hurt all of us. We have lost eight dogs and nine cats in our shelter over the last 48 hours, and this is a tragedy for everyone involved.”

“The animals were suffering from severe illnesses such as bloody diarrhea, distemper in dogs and herpes virus along with panleukopenia-like symptoms in cats,” she added.

“We trust our colleagues and veterinary team fully. However, if there is any negligence in how the animals were handled, we will act accordingly. The results of the investigation and autopsy will be shared with the public.”

The incident follows similar cases in the northwestern province of Kocaeli's Gebze, where animals died in a local shelter, and in Istanbul's Ümraniye district, where a shelter faced allegations of inadequate conditions after images of dead cats and neglected dogs circulated on social media.

