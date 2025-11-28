Probe into document forgery network expands as 123 more charged

ANKARA
Prosecutors in the capital Ankara have prepared an indictment against 123 additional suspects in the latest wave of investigations into a network accused of forging electronic signatures of public officials to manipulate official documents.

 

The latest probe followed discoveries that driver’s license exams were tampered with and vocational training certificates were fraudulently created. Among the accused are one alleged ringleader and 18 members. The suspects face charges of establishing a criminal network and unlawfully obtaining and disseminating personal data.

 

Authorities said the suspects were found to have physically created documents and opened businesses using the falsified vocational training certificates.

 

The investigations initially began on Jan. 7, when the chief prosecutor's office in Ankara launched inquiries into the forgery of university and high school diplomas using copied e-signatures of public institution administrators.

 

Prosecutors found that the defendants had duplicated the e-signatures of 14 university staff, including officials from the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) and the Council of Higher Education (YÖK).

 

Previously, indictments had been prepared against 134 defendants for similar crimes, with potential sentences of up to 45 years in prison. The second wave, which concluded on July 30, added 65 more suspects.

 

During a hearing on Oct. 10, five defendants were released on probation, but were rearrested after prosecutors objected.

