‘No turning back’ on ‘terror-free Türkiye’ drive, says Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told senior members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) that there was “no turning back” on the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, according to reports citing remarks made at the party’s Central Executive Board (MYK) meeting.

Erdoğan said the process was advancing around “the principles we set out,” and warned against what he described as manipulative or provocative rhetoric aimed at shifting the focus.

He also said Parliament was finalizing preparations related to the initiative, after he discussed a commission report with Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş last week, the reports said.

On Syria, Erdoğan underlined the importance of a unified state and claimed that the “neutralization” of the SDF/YPG had removed a major obstacle to the process’s success, adding that Kurds, Arabs and Turkmens should move forward around shared gains.

Erdoğan is scheduled to receive a DEM Party delegation at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Feb. 11.

Separately, Erdoğan on Feb. 10 received the ambassadors of Italy, Argentina and Qatar, who presented their credentials at a ceremony at the Presidential Complex, the Presidency’s Communications Directorate said.