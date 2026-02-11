‘No turning back’ on ‘terror-free Türkiye’ drive, says Erdoğan

‘No turning back’ on ‘terror-free Türkiye’ drive, says Erdoğan

ANKARA
‘No turning back’ on ‘terror-free Türkiye’ drive, says Erdoğan

 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told senior members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) that there was “no turning back” on the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, according to reports citing remarks made at the party’s Central Executive Board (MYK) meeting.

Erdoğan said the process was advancing around “the principles we set out,” and warned against what he described as manipulative or provocative rhetoric aimed at shifting the focus.

He also said Parliament was finalizing preparations related to the initiative, after he discussed a commission report with Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş last week, the reports said.

On Syria, Erdoğan underlined the importance of a unified state and claimed that the “neutralization” of the SDF/YPG had removed a major obstacle to the process’s success, adding that Kurds, Arabs and Turkmens should move forward around shared gains.

Erdoğan is scheduled to receive a DEM Party delegation at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Feb. 11.

Separately, Erdoğan on Feb. 10 received the ambassadors of Italy, Argentina and Qatar, who presented their credentials at a ceremony at the Presidential Complex, the Presidency’s Communications Directorate said.

terror free,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

    Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

  2. Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

    Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

  3. World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

    World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

  4. Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath

    Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath

  5. Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes

    Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes
Recommended
Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year
Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say
World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant
Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürleks oath

Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath
Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes

Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes
Iran genuinely wants a deal with US, Fidan says

Iran genuinely wants a deal with US, Fidan says
Erzurum exhibition brings Türkiye’s space mission closer to children

Erzurum exhibition brings Türkiye’s space mission closer to children
WORLD 5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

The Syrian president, interior minister and foreign minister were the targets of five foiled assassination attempts last year, the U.N. chief said in a report on threats posed by the ISIL terrorist organization released on Feb. 11.

ECONOMY Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Türkiye’s free zones are targeting $14 billion in exports this year, driven by rising technology investments, research and development activities, and stronger production capacity, according to Yusuf Kılınç, chairman of the Free Zones Founders and Operators Association (SEBKİDER).

SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿