Justice, interior ministers replaced in mini cabinet shake-up

ANKARA

A presidential decree announced a surprise mini cabinet reshuffle, replacing the justice and interior ministers in a decision made public early on Feb. 11.

The Official Gazette announced that the chief prosecutor in Istanbul, Akın Gürlek, will serve as justice minister, replacing Yılmaz Tunç. The governor of the eastern province of Erzurum, Mustafa Çiftçi, has been appointed interior minister, succeeding Ali Yerlikaya.

No official reason was given for the shake‑up decision signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, though the Official Gazette said that Tunç and Yerlikaya had “requested to be relieved” of their duties.

The changes come as Türkiye is debating possible constitutional reforms and pursuing a peace initiative with PKK aimed at ending a decades‑long conflict. Parliament is expected to pass reforms to support the process.

Gürlek has led high‑profile trials against several members of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Dozens of officials from CHP‑run municipalities have been detained on corruption charges they deny. Among them was Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who was arrested on the same day he was named as the CHP's candidate for next presidential election.

Gürlek has also ordered investigations into several CHP members on charges ranging from graft to terror ties and insulting the president.

İmamoğlu, 54, is currently facing a string of legal cases, including one in which he is accused of questioning Gürlek's integrity.

Prosecutors have also opened an investigation into CHP leader Özgür Özel over allegations he threatened and insulted Gürlek.

During an event in Ankara later in the day, Özel harshly criticized his appointment

"No extraordinary intervention, no attack can deter the Republican People's Party," he told reporters.

"We will not surrender, we will continue to fight... No matter what they do, even if only one Republican People's Party member remains, they cannot take this fortress. They cannot stop our march to power."

The CHP argues these prosecutions are politically motivated, while the government insists the judiciary acts independently.

"Akın Gürlek was never a chief public prosecutor anyway... And from now on, it doesn't matter which seat Akın Gürlek occupies while carrying out instructions from Erdoğan," Özel added.

Akın Gürlek and Mustafa Çiftçi.