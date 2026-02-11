Baby monkey rescued in Antalya drug raid rehabilitated at wildlife park

ANTALYA
A baby rhesus macaque rescued from the hands of drug suspects in the southwestern province of Antalya has been taken under protection and is now undergoing rehabilitation at a municipal wildlife park.

The 4-month-old male monkey, later named “Portakal,” meaning “Orange” in English, was found during a police drug operation at a private residence and seized by security forces.

Following the operation, the infant macaque was transferred to the Antalya Municipality Natural Life Park, one of Türkiye’s largest wildlife facilities, which currently houses more than 1,500 animals from nearly 130 species.

The park also serves as a temporary custodian for animals confiscated by law enforcement in the city. Upon arrival, Portakal was admitted to the park’s veterinary clinic, where he underwent a comprehensive health screening.

Veterinarians conducted X-rays, collected blood samples and carried out detailed physical and parasitological examinations before placing the monkey in quarantine as part of standard procedures.

After completing the mandatory quarantine period and medical assessments, Portakal is expected to be moved to a specially designed enclosure within the park, where his development will continue to be closely monitored.

Veterinarian Oğulcan Demir, who works at the Antalya Nature Life Park, said that the facility operates under a protocol signed with the country’s nature conservation authority.

The agreement enables the park to take in animals that are illegally brought into the country, kept as pets despite legal prohibitions or sold unlawfully.

“We are closely monitoring his development and are caring for him with great attention,” Demir said. “He is currently being kept in the quarantine area. His detailed physical examination and parasite checks have been completed and blood tests are ongoing.”

Demir added that the young macaque was given the name Portakal because of his fondness for citrus fruits.

Once the quarantine process is finalized, visitors will be able to see him in his designated habitat at the park in around 10 days.

 

