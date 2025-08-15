Private sector external debt reaches $195.4 bln in June

ANKARA
Türkiye's private sector external credit debt climbed to $195.4 billion in June, marking an $11.7 billion increase from the previous quarter and the highest level since November 2019, according to a report released by the Central Bank.

By maturity, long-term credit debt rose $16.9 billion to $185.2 billion, while short-term credit debt (excluding trade credits) fell $5.2 billion to $10.2 billion.

Financial institutions' total debt increased by $4 billion, and non-financial institutions' debt grew by $7.7 billion compared to the prior quarter.

Long-term debt for financial institutions increased by $9.6 billion, while non-financial institutions saw a $7.3 billion rise.

In the short term, financial institutions' debt decreased by $5.6 billion, while non-financial institutions' debt increased by $0.4 billion.

In currency composition, dollar-denominated borrowing held the largest share.

Of the $185.2 billion long-term debt, 57.9 percent was in dollars, 32.9 percent in euros, 1.9 percent in Turkish Liras and 7.3 percent in other currencies. For the $10.2 billion short-term debt, 38.7 percent was in dollars, 21.7 percent in euros, 37 percent in liras and 2.6 percent in other currencies.

The total private sector external debt maturing within one year stood at $56.8 billion.

 

