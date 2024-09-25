Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire

Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire

ISTANBUL
Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire

Prosecutors are seeking prison sentences of up to 17 years for 13 municipality employees, including high-level officials, in connection with a deadly fire at a nightclub in Istanbul's Beşiktaş district.

The blaze broke out on April 2 at the Masquerade nightclub while the venue was undergoing renovations. All 29 victims were workers involved in interior efforts.

Among those facing charges are former Beşiktaş Deputy Mayors Ali Rıza Yılmaz, Ahmet Koray Bayraktaroğlu, Yasemin Saral and Ahmet Mithat Şermet.

High-ranking officials from the Istanbul Municipality's fire department, including Fazlı Yavuz, Numan Bulburu, Tuncay Akdağ and Şükrü Öztürk, have also been implicated.

Public officials Feridun Tayfun Erelmas, Lalehan Taşdelen Başkaya, Nilüfer Oğuz, Rahşan Tekin Ölmez and Uğur Türkyılmaz are among the accused.

The 13 individuals are charged with “negligently causing the death of more than one person” and “abuse of office,” with potential sentences ranging from two years and six months to 17 years.

The indictment is based on reports from inspectors of the Interior Ministry and the Istanbul Governor's Office.

According to the findings, the nightclub had been operating with improper permits for years.

The establishment was originally built as a movie theater, but in 1987, the district governor's office and the municipality in Beşiktaş issued a discotheque permit in violation of regulations.

It was later licensed as a restaurant with alcohol, despite functioning as a nightclub from the start.

The incident also led to a previous lawsuit involving nine other individuals who face up to 22 years and six months in prison for “causing the death and injury of more than one person with conscious negligence.” Their trial is ongoing in an Istanbul court.

Several nightclub officials, including the workplace manager, accountant, business manager, technical service manager and three partners, were detained earlier as part of the probe.

Investigators said the fire was ignited by sparks from machinery during welding work, which set off flames in the sound insulation and flooring materials.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot

New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot
LATEST NEWS

  1. New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot

    New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot

  2. EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

    EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

  3. German Greens party leaders resign after election losses

    German Greens party leaders resign after election losses

  4. WHO sees rise in 'problematic' social media use for European teens

    WHO sees rise in 'problematic' social media use for European teens

  5. Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire

    Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire
Recommended
New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot

New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot
Over 1,000 illegal migrants nabbed across 27 provinces

Over 1,000 illegal migrants nabbed across 27 provinces
Floods raise concerns over gravitational changes in Black Sea region

Floods raise concerns over gravitational changes in Black Sea region
Iraqi foreign minister praises strong ties with Türkiye

Iraqi foreign minister praises strong ties with Türkiye
Autumn influx to ‘Golden Triangle’ of cultural tourism begins

Autumn influx to ‘Golden Triangle’ of cultural tourism begins
AI-powered tool diagnoses dyslexia in 15 minutes

AI-powered tool diagnoses dyslexia in 15 minutes
WORLD EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

EU member states on Wednesday voted in favor of lowering the protection status of wolves, in a move decried by conservationists that paves the way for a relaxation of strict hunting rules.
ECONOMY Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has announced that inflation in Türkiye is projected to drop below 20 percent next year and to single digits the following year, urging the business community to consider the Medium-Term Program in their financial calculations.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿