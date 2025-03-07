Prison sentences sought for senior TÜSİAD officials

ISTANBUL

Prosecutors have sought prison sentences of over five years for two senior members of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD) on charges of spreading false information after completing their investigation on March 7.

TÜSİAD President Orhan Turan and High Advisory Council Chairman Ömer Aras have been under investigation since a February gathering in which they claimed ongoing probes into opposition figures, including journalists and politicians, were contributing to growing insecurity in the country.

Both businessmen were questioned last month and placed under a travel ban.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office completed the investigation on March 7 and prepared the indictment.

The prosecution has requested that Turan and Aras be sentenced to from one year to five years and six months in prison for “publicly spreading misleading information through the media,” an official document read.

The two were also probed regarding their alleged attempt to influence the judicial process with their comments, local media said.

In their statements to the prosecutors last month, both Turan and Aras denied the accusations and contested the travel ban, arguing that their work required frequent international visits.

"The main focus of my remarks was what steps should be taken to advance Türkiye’s economy," Turan said.

"I addressed key issues such as the rule of law, education policies, economic measures, women's rights, entrepreneurship and financial reforms necessary for Türkiye’s development. My intention was merely to articulate public concerns on these matters.”