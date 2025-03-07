Prison sentences sought for senior TÜSİAD officials

Prison sentences sought for senior TÜSİAD officials

ISTANBUL
Prison sentences sought for senior TÜSİAD officials

Prosecutors have sought prison sentences of over five years for two senior members of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD) on charges of spreading false information after completing their investigation on March 7.

TÜSİAD President Orhan Turan and High Advisory Council Chairman Ömer Aras have been under investigation since a February gathering in which they claimed ongoing probes into opposition figures, including journalists and politicians, were contributing to growing insecurity in the country.

Both businessmen were questioned last month and placed under a travel ban.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office completed the investigation on March 7 and prepared the indictment.

The prosecution has requested that Turan and Aras be sentenced to from one year to five years and six months in prison for “publicly spreading misleading information through the media,” an official document read.

The two were also probed regarding their alleged attempt to influence the judicial process with their comments, local media said.

In their statements to the prosecutors last month, both Turan and Aras denied the accusations and contested the travel ban, arguing that their work required frequent international visits.

"The main focus of my remarks was what steps should be taken to advance Türkiye’s economy," Turan said.

"I addressed key issues such as the rule of law, education policies, economic measures, women's rights, entrepreneurship and financial reforms necessary for Türkiye’s development. My intention was merely to articulate public concerns on these matters.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City
LATEST NEWS

  1. Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

    Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

  2. Courage is essential

    Courage is essential

  3. Glastonbury Festival reveals 2025 lineup

    Glastonbury Festival reveals 2025 lineup

  4. Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles

    Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles

  5. Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure

    Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure
Recommended
Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles

Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles
Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure

Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure
Türkiye welcomes Syrias commitment to chemical weapons convention, says UN envoy

Türkiye welcomes Syria's commitment to chemical weapons convention, says UN envoy
Türkiye marks International Womens Day with renewed call to end femicide

Türkiye marks International Women's Day with renewed call to end femicide
Palestinian displacement absolutely unacceptable: Fidan

Palestinian displacement 'absolutely unacceptable': Fidan
Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen

Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen
WORLD Trump invites Iran leader to nuclear talks — or else

Trump invites Iran leader to nuclear talks — or else

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he has written to Iran's supreme leader pressing for new talks on its nuclear program, warning of possible military action if not.
ECONOMY Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

The increase in seasonal temperatures due to climate change has led to a decrease in the amount of sugar extracted from sugar beets.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿