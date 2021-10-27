Prison breaker linguist declared persona non grata in Greece

  • October 27 2021 07:00:00

Prison breaker linguist declared persona non grata in Greece

ISTANBUL
Prison breaker linguist declared persona non grata in Greece

Turkish-Armenian writer Sevan Nişanyan, who has been living in Greece after fleeing a Turkish prison four years ago, has said that he has been declared “persona non grata” by the Athens administration. 

“I learned the announcement of persona non grata by Greek authorities when I was trying to go back to the island of Samos [where I live] from my visit to Belgrade, Serbia,” he said in his Youtube broadcast. 

According to the writer, Greek officials just said, “State secret,” when he asked the reason for the decision.  
Nişanyan estimated that “a comprehensive study he made on the Turkish and Bulgarian names of settlements in the northern part of Greece may be the reason.”

“I made researches on the etymological roots of settlements in Turkey for a decade. Then I included the neighboring countries in my research,” he said in his YouTube program.

“Most of the settlement names in northern Greece is either Turkish or Bulgarian. There are almost no Greek names,” he added.

His prediction is that “Greek authorities had a feeling of ‘What is this man doing?’ strongly.”

Nişanyan, 64, author of many books on linguistics, was given a jail sentence of 16 years and seven months for criticizing the ban on criticism of Prophet Mohammed in 2012 in Turkey. Escaping prison in 2017, he fled to

Greece and started living in Samos. 
For the last two years, he has been broadcasting a program on YouTube on Sundays. 

In his last social media post he uploaded in Belgrade, he put a photo of himself walking, saying, “Nişanyan. It is time to cruise once again.”

Exile,

WORLD Refugees face police violence at EU’s Balkan border

Refugees face police violence at EU’s Balkan border
MOST POPULAR

  1. Antalya to benefit from Russia’s COVID shutdown

    Antalya to benefit from Russia’s COVID shutdown

  2. Turkish parliament ratifies motion on Iraq, Syria

    Turkish parliament ratifies motion on Iraq, Syria

  3. Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate new airport in liberated-Karabakh

    Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate new airport in liberated-Karabakh

  4. Bahçeli proposes to strip Kavala of citizenship after serving prison sentence

    Bahçeli proposes to strip Kavala of citizenship after serving prison sentence

  5. Campaign aims to change borders of Turkish province on Batman logo

    Campaign aims to change borders of Turkish province on Batman logo
Recommended
US Senate confirms Jeff Flake to Turkey envoy post

US Senate confirms Jeff Flake to Turkey envoy post
Erdoğan urges Armenia to mend ties with Azerbaijan

Erdoğan urges Armenia to mend ties with Azerbaijan
Ukraine uses Turkish armed drone in Donbas for 1st time

Ukraine uses Turkish armed drone in Donbas for 1st time
Gov’t to turn to YouTubers to encourage young people to get vaccinated

Gov’t to turn to YouTubers to encourage young people to get vaccinated
Four children dead after migrant boat sinks in Aegean Sea

Four children dead after migrant boat sinks in Aegean Sea
Lionfish spread in Aegean Sea after invading Mediterranean

Lionfish spread in Aegean Sea after invading Mediterranean
WORLD Refugees face police violence at EU’s Balkan border

Refugees face police violence at EU’s Balkan border

Huddled around cooking fires as winter looms in Bosnia, refugees are risking beatings and humiliation from Croatian police in the desperate hope of a new life in the European Union.

ECONOMY Turkey eyes 50 mln tourists, $50 bln tourism in revenues in 2023

Turkey eyes 50 mln tourists, $50 bln tourism in revenues in 2023

Turkey aims to attract as many as 50 million foreign holidaymakers and generate $50 billion in tourism revenues in 2023, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has said.
SPORTS Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks world record in Antalya

Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks world record in Antalya

Turkish athlete Şahika Ercümen broke the world record at variable weight freediving without using breathing on Oct. 26. 