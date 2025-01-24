Prince Harry settles lawsuit against Murdoch's UK tabloids

Prince Harry dramatically settled on Jan. 22 his long-running lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's U.K. tabloid publisher, which agreed to pay him "substantial damages" after admitting intruding into his private life, including by hacking his phone.

Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) issued a wide-ranging apology and admission of wrongdoing, in what Harry's lawyer David Sherborne called "a monumental victory" that underlined the need for further probes.

The publisher notably apologized to King Charles's youngest son for the impact of the "serious intrusion" into the private life of his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, "in particular during his younger years."

The settlement concludes a years-long legal battle over claims of unlawful practices by two of Murdoch's newspapers — The Sun and now-shuttered News of the World — and avoids a High Court trial in the public spotlight.

The trial had been due to begin on Jan. 21 and last up to eight weeks.

"NGN offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the serious intrusion by The Sun between 1996 and 2011 into his private life," an NGN statement said, using Harry's formal title.

It noted the apology covered "incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators" working for the tabloid.

It also apologized "for the phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators instructed by them at the News of the World".

And it said sorry for "the damage inflicted" on Harry's "relationships, friendships and family," adding the publisher had "agreed to pay him substantial damages."

Speaking outside the High Court, Sherborne said NGN was "finally held to account for its illegal actions and its blatant disregard for the law."

"In a monumental victory today, News U.K. have admitted that The Sun, the flagship title for Rupert Murdoch's U.K. media empire, has indeed engaged in illegal practices," he added, referring to the media mogul's wider UK media firm.

"The rule of law must now run its full course."

Sherborne noted Harry and co-claimant Tom Watson, a Labor lawmaker, "join others in calling for the police and parliament to investigate" saying there had been "perjury and cover-ups along the way."

