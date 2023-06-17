Prince Harry and Meghan's deal with Spotify to end

Prince Harry and Meghan's deal with Spotify to end

LOS ANGELES
Prince Harry and Meghans deal with Spotify to end

The multi-million-dollar deal that a media group run by Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle has had with streaming giant Spotify is ending by mutual agreement, the two parties said on June 15.

The couple have produced just one series under their Archewell Audio podcast imprint since inking the agreement in 2020 for a reported $20 million.

That show, Markle's "Archetypes," has topped podcast charts for the outlet in a number of markets, with listeners flocking to her discussions with influential women. But the two sides said in a joint statement that the deal is coming to an end.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together," the statement said.

Trade title Variety, citing an unnamed source, reported that Spotify had been expecting more material.

Harry and the Duchess of Sussex were looking to find a new home for their content, Variety said, citing another source.

Harry and his wife stepped back from royal life and relocated to California, from where they have continued to lob brickbats at the institution.

Most explosively there has been a tell-all autobiography from the 38-year-old prince, a Netflix docu-series, and a high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Since quitting royal duties, the couple have sought to make money through media ventures.

royal family,

WORLD Putin says sent nuclear warheads to Belarus

Putin says sent nuclear warheads to Belarus
LATEST NEWS

  1. Putin says sent nuclear warheads to Belarus

    Putin says sent nuclear warheads to Belarus

  2. At least 25 killed in rebel attack on Ugandan school near Congo border

    At least 25 killed in rebel attack on Ugandan school near Congo border

  3. Turkish, Dutch, US defense chiefs hold talks 

    Turkish, Dutch, US defense chiefs hold talks 

  4. Zelensky rules out talks with Russia as African leaders urge de-escalation

    Zelensky rules out talks with Russia as African leaders urge de-escalation

  5. Government’s medium-term program to be revised: Yılmaz

    Government’s medium-term program to be revised: Yılmaz
Recommended
Music world honors songwriters at gala

Music world honors songwriters at gala
First images of Lord of the Rings anime at French fest

First images of 'Lord of the Rings' anime at French fest
Actor Gerard Depardieu selling art collection

Actor Gerard Depardieu selling art collection
Environment activists smear paint on Monet work

Environment activists smear paint on Monet work
Historic Boston church to host first play

Historic Boston church to host first play
Nine more women accuse Bill Cosby of sexual assault

Nine more women accuse Bill Cosby of sexual assault
WORLD Putin says sent nuclear warheads to Belarus

Putin says sent nuclear warheads to Belarus

President Vladimir Putin on Friday confirmed Russia had sent nuclear arms to its ally Belarus which borders Ukraine.
ECONOMY Government’s medium-term program to be revised: Yılmaz

Government’s medium-term program to be revised: Yılmaz

The government is considering revising the medium-term program in September, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has said.

SPORTS Türkiye seeks away victory against Latvia

Türkiye seeks away victory against Latvia

Turkish national football team travels to Latvia on June 16, hoping to put its Euro 2024 qualifying campaign back on track.