Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic

  • October 18 2021 07:00:00

Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic

Gülistan Alagöz – ISTANBUL
Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic

The prices of lands have skyrocketed due to the pandemic and the fear of earthquakes over the past years as the sales of plots have also surpassed the sales of houses across the country.

According to real estate experts, there is huge demand for six provinces, the Aegean provinces of İzmir and Muğla, the northwestern provinces of Çanakkale and Balıkesir, and the southern provinces of Antalya and Mersin.

“Some buy to move to these plots to escape cities, while some buy for investment purposes,” Sertan Ünal, a deputy manager at TSKB Real Estate Assessment, said.

The numbers show the demand, too, with 950,000 sales of lands just in the first nine months of this year. The number of houses sold may reach 920,000 in the same period.

This also triggered the prices of square meters per plots to rise.

The price of a square-meter of a plot increased in İzmir with 178 percent in two years. The rate in Muğla is 143 percent, 131 percent in Çanakkale, 105 percent in Mersin, 91 percent in Balıkesir and 87 percent in Antalya.

The first three districts people flock to buy plots in İzmir are Seferihisar, Urla and Dikili.

Datça, Bodrum and Marmaris are among the top of districts of Muğla. Geyikli of Çanakkale, Edremit of Balıkesir, Kaş of Antalya and Anamur of Mersin are nother districts people showed great interest in.

Turkey, property,

SPORTS Trabzonspor defeats Fenerbahçe 3-1 at home

Trabzonspor defeats Fenerbahçe 3-1 at home
MOST POPULAR

  1. Swordfish caught in Istanbul Strait after 50 years

    Swordfish caught in Istanbul Strait after 50 years

  2. Turkey to ease visa requirements for medical tourism

    Turkey to ease visa requirements for medical tourism

  3. Erdoğan slams CHP leader over remarks on public servants

    Erdoğan slams CHP leader over remarks on public servants

  4. Turkish healthcare firm becomes official supplier to NASA

    Turkish healthcare firm becomes official supplier to NASA

  5. History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul

    History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul
Recommended
Turkish trade delegation meets UAE officials on trade ties

Turkish trade delegation meets UAE officials on trade ties
Istanbul to host Turkey-Africa business forum next week

Istanbul to host Turkey-Africa business forum next week
Turkish healthcare firm becomes official supplier to NASA

Turkish healthcare firm becomes official supplier to NASA
Turkish houseware sector targets $6 bln in exports

Turkish houseware sector targets $6 bln in exports
Sakarya Gas Field contract awarded to consortium

Sakarya Gas Field contract awarded to consortium
Turkey’s short-term foreign debt stock at $126.9 bln in August

Turkey’s short-term foreign debt stock at $126.9 bln in August
WORLD In major rebuke, ASEAN downgrades Myanmar presence at summit

In major rebuke, ASEAN downgrades Myanmar presence at summit

Southeast Asian foreign ministers have agreed to downgrade Myanmar’s participation in an upcoming summit in their sharpest rebuke yet of its leaders following a Feb. 1 military takeover.

ECONOMY Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic

Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic

The prices of lands have skyrocketed due to the pandemic and the fear of earthquakes over the past years as the sales of plots have also surpassed the sales of houses across the country.

SPORTS Trabzonspor defeats Fenerbahçe 3-1 at home

Trabzonspor defeats Fenerbahçe 3-1 at home

Trabzonspor extended their unbeaten start to the season on Oct. 17 when they sealed a 3-1 comeback win over Fenerbahçe in a Turkish Süper Lig clash at home.