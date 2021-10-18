Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic

Gülistan Alagöz – ISTANBUL

The prices of lands have skyrocketed due to the pandemic and the fear of earthquakes over the past years as the sales of plots have also surpassed the sales of houses across the country.

According to real estate experts, there is huge demand for six provinces, the Aegean provinces of İzmir and Muğla, the northwestern provinces of Çanakkale and Balıkesir, and the southern provinces of Antalya and Mersin.

“Some buy to move to these plots to escape cities, while some buy for investment purposes,” Sertan Ünal, a deputy manager at TSKB Real Estate Assessment, said.

The numbers show the demand, too, with 950,000 sales of lands just in the first nine months of this year. The number of houses sold may reach 920,000 in the same period.

This also triggered the prices of square meters per plots to rise.

The price of a square-meter of a plot increased in İzmir with 178 percent in two years. The rate in Muğla is 143 percent, 131 percent in Çanakkale, 105 percent in Mersin, 91 percent in Balıkesir and 87 percent in Antalya.

The first three districts people flock to buy plots in İzmir are Seferihisar, Urla and Dikili.

Datça, Bodrum and Marmaris are among the top of districts of Muğla. Geyikli of Çanakkale, Edremit of Balıkesir, Kaş of Antalya and Anamur of Mersin are nother districts people showed great interest in.