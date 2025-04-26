Prestigious int’l rowing races kick off in Edirne

EDIRNE
The northwestern city of Edirne is set to host its highly anticipated international rowing races, uniting young athletes for a weekend of thrilling competition on a picturesque river.

The International Meriç Rowing Races began on April 25, featuring qualifying rounds in the under 15, under 17, under 19 and academy categories on a 2,000-meter course along the Meriç River.

Athletes who advanced through these preliminary races will compete in the finals scheduled for the weekend. The competition will conclude on April 27.

In recent years, water sports tourism has emerged as a growing alternative for Edirne.

Situated at the confluence of the Meriç, Tunca and Arda rivers, the city has made remarkable progress in enhancing its water sports infrastructure, most notably with the establishment of the country's first Olympic rowing course on the Meriç River.

Now home to large-scale events held throughout the year, Edirne welcomes thousands of athletes and water sports enthusiasts annually, offering a fresh boost to local tourism and strengthening the city’s reputation beyond its historical and cultural appeal.

