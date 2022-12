Presidents of Türkiye, Montenegro meet in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Dec. 30 hosted his Montenegrin counterpart Milo Djukanovic in Istanbul for talks.

Erdoğan met Djukanovic, who is in Türkiye for a working visit, at the Vahdettin Mansion.

Leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral relations between Türkiye and Montenegro and steps to enhance bilateral cooperation.