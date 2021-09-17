President reappoints Erbaş as head of Presidency of Religious Affairs

  September 17 2021

ANKARA
Ali Erbaş was reappointed as the head of the Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) with a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Sept. 17.

“I would like to thank our president, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who appreciated reappointing us to this noble task,” Erbaş said.

Erbaş previously served as rector of Yalova University and replaced former Diyanet head Mehmet Görmez on Sept. 17, 2017.

Erbaş was born in the Black Sea province of Ordu in 1961 and is married with four children. After graduating from Marmara University’s Faculty of Theology, he worked at the Diyanet’s education services department.

