President Erdoğan visits Turkmenistan to attend ECO summit

  • November 27 2021 15:48:00

ANKARA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Ashgabat on Nov. 27 to pay an official visit and attend the 15th Summit of Heads of Member States of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) at the invitation of Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

President Erdoğan and Berdimuhamedov attended a signing ceremony for agreements at the presidential palace, following bilateral talks. 

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Dönmez, Minister of National Education Mahmut Özer, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli, Minister of Trade Mehmet Muş, and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoğlu also attended the ceremony. 

'During the talks, all aspects of Turkey-Turkmenistan relations and steps aimed at further enhancing the cooperation between the two countries in various areas will be discussed, and views on regional issues will be exchanged,' a statement by the presidency read. 

Following his official visit, President Erdoğan will attend the 15th ECO Summit to be held under the chairmanship of Berdimuhamedov.

During his two-day visit, President Erdoğan is also likely to hold bilateral meetings with some of the participating heads of the member countries on the sidelines of the Summit during which he will hand over the term presidency of the organization to Berdimuhamedov.

