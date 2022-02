President Erdoğan tests positive for COVID-19

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Feb. 5 he had tested positive for Covid-19 but was not experiencing severe symptoms.

"After experiencing light symptoms, my wife and I tested positive for Covid-19. We have a mild infection thankfully, which we learned to be the Omicron variant. We are on duty, waiting for your prayers" the president said in a tweet.