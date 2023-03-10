Erdoğan formally sets election date as May 14

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has officially set the date for Türkiye’s parliamentary and presidential elections as May 14, a month ahead of the previously scheduled date, seeking to extend his two decades in power.

“By Article 116 of our constitution, I have just signed the decree for the renewal of the presidential and parliamentary elections, which were due to take place on June 18, 2023, on May 14. According to this, our nation will inshallah go to the polls on May 14, 2023, for the presidential and parliamentary elections,” Erdoğan said on March 10 at a press conference where he signed a presidential decree.

The official process will start after the decree is published in the Official Gazette on March 11, Erdoğan said.

“After the publication of this decree in tomorrow’s official gazette, the Supreme Election Council will launch a two-month election calendar. According to this, our nation will inshallah go to the polls on May 14, 2023, the first Sunday following two months, for the presidential and parliamentary elections,” he stated.

“I hope that the decision for the renewal of the elections will lead to auspicious outcomes for our country and nation as well as the parliament of Türkiye and the political parties,” Erdoğan added.

The president recalled that they had shared the decision for the renewal of the elections with the public following New Year’s day.

Elaborating on the reasons to bring the elections to an earlier date, Erdogan said, “First of all, June 18 would coincide with the university exams, which concern millions of our students. Also, this date would coincide with a period during which hundreds of thousands of our citizens from home and abroad would be going to the sacred lands to fulfill their hajj obligation.”

He also drew attention that primary and secondary schools will start their break just before the election date, and millions of citizens would hit the road to go to their hometowns or holiday resorts this year as well.

The way to normalize the region and Türkiye by overcoming the effects of the earthquake is through the prudent implementation of the decisions to be taken by strong political will, Erdoğan stressed.

“While a part of the country is crying out for the loss of life, we cannot blame the nation for the ignorance of a part for the sake of their political calculations,” he stated.

“Türkiye cannot afford to waste time, distraction, or waste its energy unnecessarily,” the president said.

Erdoğan is the joint candidate of the People’s Alliance comprising the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the Great Union Party (BBP).

The only presidential candidate officially announced so far to run against Erdoğan is the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. He will run on behalf of six opposition parties, including the Felicity Party, the Democrat Party, the İYİ (Good) Party, the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) and the Future Party.