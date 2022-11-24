President Erdoğan pledges to build 'Century of Türkiye' with teachers

President Erdoğan pledges to build 'Century of Türkiye' with teachers

ANKARA
President Erdoğan pledges to build Century of Türkiye with teachers

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said they want to realize the vision of “Century of Türkiye” together with the teachers of the country.

“We will leave a more prosperous country to our children by making the next period the Century of Türkiye,” Erdoğan said on Nov. 24 addressing teachers from 81 provinces of the country on the occasion of the Teachers Day.

The “Century of Türkiye” is a new series of programs, projects and targets for development announced by President Erdoğan as the country prepares to celebrate its centennial in 2023.

The president pointed at that fact that the government allocated the biggest share of the budget for education.

“The budget allocated to education was 7.5 billion Turkish Liras 20 years ago. We have determined our education budget for the next year as 651 billion liras,” he stated.

The teachers are also the architects of a person’s character, Erdoğan said and added, “As Türkiye grew, we considered it our duty to reflect this to our teachers above all else.”

Earlier Türkiye had schools with 120-person classrooms, now the number has dropped to 20, he said.

“We have saved our schools from neglect and equipped them with the most modern facilities in every field. We have not neglected our teachers either. We strengthened our education army by appointing a total of 750,000 new teachers. We have appointed 75 of the 100 teachers currently on duty,” Erdoğan stated.

The government has designed every reform and every decision regarding education by carefully calculating the pros and cons as a result of long consultations, Erdoğan said noting that they had created the “Teaching Profession Law” as a result of this approach.

A total of 422,368 teachers were successful in the specialist teacher exam and a total of 516,974 teachers earned the right to become specialist teachers, the president said.

While 66,422 teachers were successful in the head teacher exam, 257 specialist teachers were exempted from the exam because they completed their doctorate, he said adding that including the exempted, 66,679 expert teachers earned the right to become head teachers.

teacher's day,

TÜRKIYE Turkish, Russian top soldiers discuss developments in Northern Syria

Turkish, Russian top soldiers discuss developments in Northern Syria
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Chain’ sales-buying model copes with mortgage issues

    ‘Chain’ sales-buying model copes with mortgage issues

  2. Turkish army uses indigenous ‘NEB’ in op into northern Syria, Iraq

    Turkish army uses indigenous ‘NEB’ in op into northern Syria, Iraq

  3. Bastık to perform at World Cup with world stars

    Bastık to perform at World Cup with world stars

  4. Hewlett Packard plans up to 6,000 job cuts

    Hewlett Packard plans up to 6,000 job cuts

  5. Çanakkale Martyrs’ Memorial to be closed until March 2023

    Çanakkale Martyrs’ Memorial to be closed until March 2023
Recommended
Turkish, Russian top soldiers discuss developments in Northern Syria

Turkish, Russian top soldiers discuss developments in Northern Syria
Sweden hosts 2nd round NATO talks with Türkiye, Finland

Sweden hosts 2nd round NATO talks with Türkiye, Finland
Türkiye marks Teachers’ Day

Türkiye marks Teachers’ Day
Turkish army uses indigenous ‘NEB’ in op into northern Syria, Iraq

Turkish army uses indigenous ‘NEB’ in op into northern Syria, Iraq
National combat aircraft in final assembly stage

National combat aircraft in final assembly stage
Erdoğan bestows historical letter to Cuban leader

Erdoğan bestows historical letter to Cuban leader
WORLD Pakistani PM names ex-spy master to be new army chief

Pakistani PM names ex-spy master to be new army chief

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has named the country's former spy chief as head of the military, the information minister said Thursday, ending months of speculation about the new appointment.

ECONOMY Turkish central bank cuts rates

Turkish central bank cuts rates

Türkiye’s central bank said on Nov. 24 its Monetary Policy Committee decided to lower the benchmark policy rate by 1.5 percentage points to 9%, following a series of similar jumbo cuts.
SPORTS World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messis Argentina 2-1

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1

Lionel Messi stood with his hands on his hips near the center circle, looking stone-faced as Saudi Arabia’s jubilant players ran in all directions around him after scoring one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever against Argentina.