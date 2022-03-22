President Erdoğan meets Dutch PM Rutte to talk bilateral ties, Ukraine

  • March 22 2022 17:31:00

ANKARA
Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands paid an official visit to Turkey on March 22, 2022 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to a statement by the Turkish presidency. 

During the talks to be held as part of the visit, all aspects of the relations between Turkey and the Netherlands were reviewed, and steps aimed at further enhancing the cooperation between the two countries were discussed, the statement read. 

In addition to the bilateral relations, views on current regional and international matters, Ukraine in particular, were exchanged, according to the statement. 

